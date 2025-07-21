Alicia Lyttle Brings the Power of Artificial Intelligence to the Essence Festival with 'How I AI' Series and Workshop

Alicia Lyttle during her AI training session at Essence Festival 2025. Alicia Lyttle Moderating an AI Panel at the Essence Festival. Alicia Lyttle leading an AI Workshop at Essence Festival.

Alicia Lyttle electrifies Essence Fest with daily AI panels and a packed workshop empowering entrepreneurs to harness AI for real-world results.

AI isn’t just for techies. It’s for the hairstylist, the boutique owner, the nonprofit leader—it’s for you. And if you’re not using it yet, don’t worry… you’re right on time.” — Alicia Lyttle

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Essence Festival 2025 lit up with innovation as Alicia Lyttle , widely known as The Queen of AI, took center stage to lead the “How I AI” panel series, presented in partnership with the New Voices Foundation. From July 4th through 6th, Alicia hosted three dynamic daily sessions on the SOKO MRKT Stage, spotlighting visionary New Voices entrepreneurs using artificial intelligence to scale their businesses and stay ahead of the curve.Moderating each session with her signature energy and expert insight, Alicia guided conversations that explored how founders are leveraging AI to save time, streamline operations, and unlock next-level creativity.Panel Highlights Included:- Friday, July 4: Brittney Adams (Focus & Frame Eyewear) and Sammi Bivens (Digital Marketing Maven & Associates) shared how they integrate AI into e-commerce and content automation.- Saturday, July 5: Khadejha Brunner (Dejha B Coloring) and Dr. Tomayia Colvin (Tomayia Colvin Education) discussed AI tools for curriculum development and visual storytelling. (Note: Mabel Frias was scheduled but unavailable.)- Sunday, July 6: Chanel Fields (Sweet Fields), Jasmine Lewis (Vie Beauty), and Casey Ariel Thobias (The Blaze Group) explored how AI supports customer experience, email marketing, and investor pitch prep.But Alicia didn’t stop at moderating.On Saturday, July 5, she led a one-hour, standing-room-only workshop on the main workshop stage, titled “AI for Everyday Entrepreneurs: Tools That Work While You Sleep.” In this high-impact session, Alicia demystified generative AI and gave attendees a hands-on tour of her favorite tools for:• Creating content that converts with ChatGPT• Automating social media using Canva Magic and Notion AI• Building video content using tools like Heygen and Veo• Designing customer service agents with voice + AI integration• Saving hours weekly with her AI Shortcut StackAttendees walked away inspired and empowered—with practical, no-fluff strategies they could implement that day.“AI isn’t just for techies,” Alicia reminded the crowd. “It’s for the hairstylist, the boutique owner, the nonprofit leader—it’s for you. And if you’re not using it yet, don’t worry… you’re right on time.”As one of the most sought-after voices in AI strategy and digital transformation, Alicia Lyttle continues her mission to demystify AI and spark innovation across communities. Her Essence Festival appearance equipped thousands with the knowledge and confidence to embrace this new digital era.About AI InnoVisionAI InnoVision is a pioneering AI consultancy and education firm co-founded by Alicia Lyttle. The company empowers individuals, entrepreneurs, and organizations to thrive in the AI era through accessible training, strategic implementation, and real-world tools. AI InnoVision’s mission is to make artificial intelligence understandable, applicable, and profitable for everyone. Visit www.aiinnovision.com to learn more.About Alicia LyttleAlicia Lyttle is a leading AI strategist, speaker, and educator with more than 25 years of experience in business innovation and digital transformation. As CEO of AI InnoVision and Co-founder of the International Association of Artificial Intelligence Consultants (IAAIC), she has trained tens of thousands globally. Through programs such as the Essence Festival of Culture™️ and her own AI Training programs, Lyttle is building a more inclusive AI future—one entrepreneur at a time. Learn more at www.alicialyttle.com About the Essence Festival & SOKO MRKTThe Essence Festival of Culture™️ is an annual celebration of global Black culture and achievement, drawing hundreds of thousands of attendees to New Orleans each July. Known for its powerful blend of entertainment, empowerment, and community engagement, the festival serves as a national stage for voices shaping the future.The SOKO MRKT experience within the festival is a curated marketplace and innovation zone showcasing Black-owned brands, digital creators, and disruptive entrepreneurs. Alicia Lyttle’s “How I AI” series marked one of the festival’s sustained AI education programs designed specifically for Black women founders.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.