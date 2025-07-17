Alicia Lyttle Leads Breakthrough AI Workshop for AILP³ Program at Georgia State University

Alicia Lyttle teaching in Georgia State University Alicia Lyttle training Georgia State University

Led by AI InnoVision CEO Alicia Lyttle, the hands-on workshop introduced students to practical AI tools, creative applications, and career-building skills.

When students are given the tools and space to explore, they exceed expectations—and they begin to see themselves as builders, leaders, and innovators.” — Alicia Lyttle

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forty-two high school students from the Atlanta metropolitan area participated in a hands-on artificial intelligence (AI) workshop hosted at Georgia State University’s Robinson College of Business. The workshop was part of the AI Literacy Pipeline to Prosperity Project (AILP³), a five-day summer program developed in partnership with Operation HOPE, the Georgia State University Robinson College of Business, and AI InnoVision Led by Alicia Lyttle , CEO of AI InnoVision, the session—titled “How I AI”—introduced students to real-world AI tools and workflows. Participants worked with platforms such as Google QuickDraw, ChatGPT, DeepDream Generator, and Hedra to create original content, explore generative design, and produce short-form video. The session concluded with student-led presentations that highlighted both technical understanding and communication skills.Designed to prepare high school students—particularly those from underrepresented communities—for the future of work, AILP³ combines AI literacy with financial technology, entrepreneurship, and ethical innovation. The program emphasizes access, equity, and applied learning to help students build confidence in emerging fields.“The students quickly moved from learning to creating,” said Alicia Lyttle, CEO of AI InnoVision. “They engaged deeply with the tools, demonstrated critical thinking, and showed a level of curiosity and creativity that reflects how ready this generation is to lead in the age of AI.”Beyond hands-on skills, the session also introduced students to the broader implications of artificial intelligence. Discussions explored the social and ethical implications of automation, data usage, and responsible AI development, encouraging students to view themselves not only as users of technology but also as future contributors to its direction.The workshop was supported by AI InnoVision’s Director of Business Development, Reginald Hameth, and Director of Innovation, Denise Smith. Both worked alongside students throughout the day, observing their adaptability, collaboration, and enthusiasm for exploring new concepts.AILP³’s five-day curriculum blends expert-led instruction with project-based learning, career exploration, and daily thematic modules. Topics range from AI fundamentals to entrepreneurial strategy, digital ethics, and financial readiness. The program culminates in a pitch competition, where student teams present AI-powered solutions to real-world problems before a panel of judges.“This program proves that access and opportunity make all the difference,” Alicia said. “When students are given the tools and space to explore, they exceed expectations—and they begin to see themselves as builders, leaders, and innovators.”As AI continues to transform industries and redefine workforce expectations, programs like AILP³ play a vital role in bridging the gap between education and employment. With strong institutional support, Georgia State University and Operation HOPE plan to expand the model to reach more students across Atlanta and beyond. AI InnoVision will continue to serve as a strategic partner in this work, helping shape a new generation of tech-capable, future-focused leaders.About Alicia LyttleAlicia Lyttle is the CEO and Co-founder of AI InnoVision and a nationally recognized AI strategist, educator, and entrepreneur. With over 25 years of experience in business innovation and technology leadership, she specializes in helping individuals and organizations integrate artificial intelligence into practical and impactful use. Alicia is also the Co-founder of the International Association of Artificial Intelligence Consultants (IAAIC) and a leading voice in expanding equitable access to AI education and consulting.About AI InnoVisionAI InnoVision is a leading AI education and consulting firm co-founded by Alicia Lyttle. The company offers hands-on training, strategic advisory services, and implementation support to individuals and organizations looking to adopt and leverage artificial intelligence. With a mission to expand access to AI through ethical, practical, and inclusive education, AI InnoVision empowers clients to innovate responsibly and lead in the future economy. Learn more at www.aiinnovision.com About AILP³The AI Literacy Pipeline to Prosperity Project (AILP³) is a five-day summer education program hosted by Georgia State University’s Robinson College of Business in partnership with Operation HOPE. The program equips high school students with core competencies in AI, financial technology, entrepreneurship, and future workforce skills through expert-led instruction and project-based learning.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.