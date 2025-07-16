Georgia Tech Achieves 185% AI Skill Boost in Groundbreaking TILE Training Led by AI InnoVision

Students participating in hands-on AI training at Georgia Tech’s TILE program, guided by Alicia Lyttle and Denise Smith, during the AI Certification for Higher Education experience—learning in a collaborative, peer-supported environment. Collaborative learning in action during the GA Tech TILE AI Certification Program—students and staff solving real challenges, side by side. TILE cohort members at Georgia Tech proudly hold their certificates, celebrating their achievement after completing the GA Tech TILE AI Certification Program.

AI InnoVision and Georgia Tech’s TILE program deliver 185% AI skill gains in a first-of-its-kind cohort blending execs and students.

Watching administrative leaders and faculty work alongside students was extraordinary - both groups achieved a 185% improvement, proving that real change can happen at every level.” — Alicia Lyttle

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an unprecedented approach to AI education, three Georgia Tech administrative leaders joined 14 TILE (Technology Innovation and Learning Experience) program students in completing AI InnoVision ’s intensive Artificial Intelligence Mastery Certification. The groundbreaking 48-hour program, held June 27–28 at the Office of Student Achievement, demonstrated that true AI transformation happens when the people who run daily operations learn alongside students—achieving an average 185% increase in AI proficiency across all participants.The administrative leaders included Dr. Sybrina Atwaters, Ph.D., Executive Director of the Office of Student Achievement; Jerrod Grier, Senior Project Support Specialist, and Michael Dixon, Senior Director of Strategic Initiatives & Operations. Their participation ensures AI implementation will touch every aspect of the student experience, from support services to strategic initiatives.Led by AI InnoVision CEO Alicia Lyttle and Chief Innovation Officer Denise Smith, the hybrid program equipped all 17 participants with practical skills across six cutting-edge AI platforms: ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gamma, HeyGen, and Microsoft Copilot. This unique approach—training administrators and faculty who design and implement alongside students who innovate—created unprecedented learning dynamics and outcomes.“This collaboration represents a paradigm shift in AI education,” said Alicia Lyttle. “While other programs focus only on executives or faculty, Georgia Tech recognized that transformation happens where strategy meets implementation. Watching administrative leaders and faculty who run daily operations work alongside students was extraordinary—both groups achieved the same 185% improvement, proving that real change happens at every level.”The cohort created over 75 professional-grade deliverables, including AI-powered websites, marketing campaigns, pitch decks, and automated workflows. Participants entered with an average AI confidence of 3.2/10 and left at 8.7/10. Post-program surveys indicate the cohort will collectively save over 200 hours weekly through AI automation.The impact extends far beyond individual skill development. These administrative leaders manage critical university functions: Dr. Atwaters oversees programs and research affecting thousands of students annually, Dixon directs strategic operations across campus, and Grier manages institution-wide projects out of OSA. Their AI fluency ensures implementation happens where it matters most—in the systems and services students interact with daily.“Having administrative leaders and faculty participate alongside students created a unique dynamic,” noted Denise Smith. “Students brought innovation and creativity while administrators and faculty brought operational and research expertise and implementation know-how. This combination is exactly what’s needed for real AI transformation—not just learning tools, but understanding how to integrate them into existing systems and processes.”Each participant earned a CPD-accredited AI Business Innovator Certification (20 CPD hours) from AI InnoVision. The program was supported by AI InnoVision Consultants Tenita Abrams and Simonia Blassingame, both graduates of the firm’s AI Consultant Certification Program.Program feedback was exceptional, with participants achieving:- 100% completion rate - all 17 participants certified- 9.2/10 satisfaction score- 6 AI tools mastered per participant- 75+ professional deliverables created collectively- 12 average hours saved weekly per participant (projected)Based on these outstanding results, Georgia Tech Office of Student Achievement, TILE and AI InnoVision are exploring expanded partnerships to scale this innovative model—training the people who implement alongside those who innovate.Program ROI at Georgia Tech- 17 participants certified = $527,000 in projected annual value- Each participant saves 12+ hours weekly- Operational impact: AI integration across student services, project management, and strategic operations- Investment pays for itself in <30 days- 185% average skill improvement measuredAI InnoVision Institutional Programs Available:- Executive AI Leadership (1-day for leadership teams)- Administrative AI Certification (2-day for operational leaders)- Student AI Bootcamp (2-day intensive)- Department Transformation (custom 3-5 day)- Virtual Cohorts (for distributed campuses)All programs include CPD accreditation and ongoing supportThe Power of Training Administrative Leaders: By training Dr. Sybrina Atwaters (Executive Director, Office of Student Achievement), Jerrod Grier (Senior Project Support Specialist, Office of Student Achievement), and Michael Dixon (Senior Director, Strategic Initiatives & Operations), Georgia Tech ensures AI implementation happens where it matters most—in the daily operations that directly impact student success. This approach moves beyond theoretical knowledge to practical implementation across student services, project management, and strategic operations.About AI InnoVisionAI InnoVision is a leading women-owned, CPD-accredited AI training firm with specific higher education expertise. With professionals certified globally and programs delivered in 15+ countries, AI InnoVision is trusted by Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and top universities including Morehouse College, Drexel University, Clark Atlanta University, William Patterson University, and now Georgia Tech. Co-founded by Alicia Lyttle and Lorette Lyttle, AI InnoVision empowers individuals and organizations to leverage artificial intelligence for business growth, innovation, and measurable impact. http://www.aiinnovision.com About Georgia Tech TILE ProgramThe Technology Innovation and Learning Experience (TILE) is Georgia Tech’s premier entrepreneurship education initiative led by Georgia Tech’s Office of Student Achievement, Office of Commercialization, and City of Atlanta Tech and Innovation Office in partnership with ACES Institutions, designed to equip students with cutting-edge skills for the innovation economy. The program’s AI certification initiative uniquely brought together students with senior leadership from the Office of Student Achievement, Strategic Initiatives & Operations, and Project Management.

