Goodguys Heads to the Northwest for the 37th Griot’s Garage Pacific Northwest Nationals Presented by Wicked Fabrication

Goodguys Rod & Custom is set for their 37th Griot’s Garage Pacific Northwest Nationals presented by Wicked Fabrication in Puyallup, Washington, July 25-27!

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association , the world’s largest hot rodding association and producer of America’s Favorite Car Show, is looking forward to returning to the Great Northwest for the 37th Griot’s Garage Pacific Northwest Nationals presented by Wicked Fabrication! Over 2,500 vintage muscle cars, customs, and classic trucks will rumble into the sprawling Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup, Washington, on July 25–27 for a weekend of Cool Cars, Cool People and Good Times.The Goodguys 37th Griot’s Garage Pacific Northwest Nationals presented by Wicked Fabrication welcomes all 1999 and older muscle cars, hot rods, and classic trucks on Friday and Saturday, with all years of American made or powered show cars invited to join the fun on Meguair’s All American Sunday.On Saturday there are special parking areas for anyone that wants to compete for a Goodguys Top 12 Finalist position for the Snap-on Muscle Car, Vintage Air Custom Rod, LMC Truck (Early), or Scotts Hotrods ‘N Customs Custom of the Year. You can also choose to park in the Builder’s Choice area where the chassis experts at Art Morrison Performance will select their Top 10 favorite cars and trucks of the weekend and present each with a unique award on Sunday.After the show on Friday evening, the fun continues at Pacific Raceways in the near-by city of Kent, with the Goodguys Friday Night Vintage Drags. Registered Goodguys participants enjoy preferred parking inside the pits and get to witness the power of vintage Nitro Funny Car exhibitions and 200-mph door slammer action and more!Back at the show on Saturday, things heat up with a huge, tire melting Burnout Contest and the roar of vintage exhibition dragsters revving up during the Nitro Thunderfest presented by Summit Racing. The good times continue late into the evening on Saturday as the Washington State Events Center stays open late so participants can enjoy cruising through SillyVille at dusk with live entertainment rocking away.The Pacific Northwest Nationals is a family friendly event with the Auto World Family Fun Zone where the little ones can romp, play games and do crafts including a free Model Car Take-and-Make courtesy complemented with a model car display. In the same exhibit hall you can get up close to watch the steady hand of pinstripers and artists at the Brush Bash and check out a special Lowrider Display presented by PPG!The Goodguys 37th Griot’s Garage Pacific Northwest Nationals presented by Wicked Fabrication promises to be a great time featuring the best cars and trucks in the region! For more event information, to purchase tickets or register a vehicle: http://www.good-guys.com/pnwn WHAT: Goodguys 37th Griot’s Garage Pacific Northwest Nationals presented by Wicked FabricationWHERE: Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 9th Avenue SW, Puyallup, WA 98371-0162WHEN: July 25 - 27, Friday 8am - 5pm, Saturday 8am – 8pm, Sunday 8am – 3pmTICKET INFO: www.good-guys.com/pnwn , Purchase at the gate or onlineMEDIA INFO: Media Requests and Photo Assets

Join the hot rodding fun in Puyallup, Washington, at the Goodguys 37th Griot’s Garage Pacific Northwest Nationals Presented by Wicked Fabrication

