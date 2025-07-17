This Week in Construction: Top Innovations & Industry Trends – July 17, 2025

Construction Links Network - Round Up News Magazine

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.Featured content published this week includes a range of topical subjects:• Silo-In Launches Pro Sports-Inspired Platform to Solve Construction’s Talent Blind Spot• How Upfitted Service Vehicles Help Technicians Get More Done• Building in an Earthquake Zone• New Brunswick Advances Grid Stability with 400 MW RIGS Facility• Chicago Build 2025 Unveils Extensive Lineup of Networking Events Hosted by Esteemed Industry Partners• Energy Management Essentials: AIA-Approved Online Course for Young Professionals• RONA presents its 2024 Sustainable Development Overview• Optimize Your Construction Financials & Field Data• EMD-Batimo Breaks Ground on Lib Vaudreuil-Dorion• Watch ALICE Plan in Action: On-demand Webinar• [Webinar] MEP Coordination Made Easy: ArchKey’s Workflow with Revizto and EVOLVE• FoxPro Modernization & Migration With Alice• Stay Ahead of Material Cost Fluctuations• Solving Truss Transport Challenges with the KEITHFreight RunnerSystem• Transforming from Traditional Cost Management to EVM in Construction• Protecting Workers at Every Level: Anchors and Lifelines Built for Canadian Industry• ASSE Seeks Working Group Members for Development of Five National Product Standards• ASSE Seeks Working Group Members for Development of Three Professional Qualification National Standards• Engineering questions: the quality of our building systems speaks for itself• Choosing the Right Respirator for the Job: Silicone, TPE, or Elastomeric Half Masks• Canadian Housing Starts Trend Higher in June, But Regional Gaps Widen• Oxford Breaks Ground on Alta: Scarborough’s Largest Purpose-Built Rental ProjectStay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine, a weekly digest reaching over 7,000 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.

