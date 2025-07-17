“hush! Beach Concerts 2025”Open call for proposals for local bands, musicians and curators of art installations

MACAU, July 17 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the “hush! Beach Concerts 2025” will be held from 18 to 19 October at Hac Sa Beach, presenting a multi-stage exhilarating music “marathon” and bringing a series of outreach activities from 11 October, including outreach performances in the community, music workshops, themed music development projects and art installations. The event will also feature innovative land and water-based sports and outdoor recreational activities, creating a cross-disciplinary large-scale music festival. IC is now calling for the participation of local bands, musicians and curators of outreach activities and art installations. Interested parties are welcome to apply from 17 to 31 July. All are welcome to participate in the event to promote the development of Macao’s pop music culture.

The performance type of “hush! Beach Concert 2025” is mainly pop music. The event features three major stages, namely the beach stage “Hot Wave”, the lawn stage “Music Chill” and the kids’ stage “hush! Kids”, as well as the “Upbeat Power” concert, the “Macau Cruise Concerts” and the “Outreach Performances in the Community”, where at least half of the songs and music performed must be original. The songs or music performed in the “hush! Kids” category can be non-original, and adult bands or art groups targeted to children are welcome to participate.

In order to explore the diversity of pop music activities, this event is launching a call for the “Art Installations” project, allowing participants to create and design outdoor art installations at Hac Sa Beach and the adjacent forest area as creative sites. The “Themed Music Development Projects” allow local bands, musicians and curators to unleash their creativity and conceive unique thematic music programmes, bringing participants a distinctive musical experience. The “Music Workshops” accept self-nominated or recommended instructors to host workshops on pop music-related knowledge and experience, providing a mutual learning and exchange opportunity for music aficionados.

The call for proposals for local bands, musicians, outreach activities and art installations for the “hush! Beach Concerts 2025” is open from 17 to 31 July. The regulations and registration form can be obtained and downloaded from IC’s website at www.icm.gov.mo or the page “HUSH FULL MUSIC” on Facebook. Selected applicants will be notified individually.

For more information, please contact IC through telephone. no. 8399 6820 (Chinese) or 8399 6824 (English and Portuguese) during office hours.