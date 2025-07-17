Cultural Affairs Bureau organises the “Macao Craft Market in the Greater Bay Area” at the Hong Kong Book Fair 2025

MACAU, July 17 - The “Macao Craft Market in the Greater Bay Area—Hong Kong Book Fair 2025”, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), is held from 16 July to 22 July at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), featuring 40 Macao creative brands that will display and sell their cultural and creative products. The public is welcome to visit.

This is the first time that IC organises the display and sale of cultural and creative entities from Macao in Hong Kong through the “Macao Craft Market in the Greater Bay Area” initiative. Previously presented in Guangzhou, Foshan, and Shenzhen, the event was well-received by both industry professionals and the public, helping to enhance the visibility of Macao’s cultural and creative brands and expand their market reach within the Greater Bay Area.

The “Macao Craft Market”, showcasing 40 local creative brands, will take place at the Cultural and Creative Products Zone on the 3rd floor of HKCEC, operating from 10:00am to 10:00pm from 16 to 21 July and from 9:00am to 5:00pm on 22 July. The 40 brands will showcase and sell, in two time slots, a diverse range of cultural and creative products, including Macao-themed IP characters-inspired merchandise, lifestyle products, clothing and accessories, handmade crafts, natural handmade goods and many other products incorporating distinctive Macao cultural elements.

Also, this year the Cultural Affairs Bureau and the Macao Foundation joined hands to participate in the 35th Hong Kong Book Fair, presenting a selection of high-quality Macao publications to readers from Hong Kong and beyond.

The Head of Department for Promoting Cultural and Creative Industries of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Ho Hong Pan; and the Head of the Division of Research and Publications of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Lo Chi Keong, visited the site today.

The admission adult tickets cost HKD30 and the children tickets HKD10. For detailed ticketing information, please visit: hkbookfair.hktdc.com/tc/Visitor/Ticketing.html

For inquiries regarding the “Macao Craft Market in the Greater Bay Area—Hong Kong Book Fair 2025”, please contact IC’s staff member Ms. Lio, at 8399 6289 during office hours.