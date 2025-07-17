UM kicks off 39th Portuguese Language Summer Programme, attracting over 400 participants from around the world to experience Portuguese culture

MACAU, July 17 - The 39th Portuguese Language Summer Programme, organised by the Department of Portuguese of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities (FAH) at the University of Macau (UM), has commenced. This year’s programme has attracted around 400 participants from various countries and regions, including the Chinese mainland, Macao, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Australia, and Timor-Leste. Over the three-week programme, participants will take part in language and cultural courses designed to help them learn the Portuguese language and experience Portuguese culture.

In his speech, Rui Martins, vice rector of UM, highlighted that the Portuguese Language Summer Programme, which was first launched in 1986, is UM’s longest-running programme. This year, it has brought together 406 participants from all over the world. He encouraged all participants to take this opportunity to explore the beauty of the Portuguese language and culture, as well as to immerse themselves in the campus life at UM.

The opening ceremony was attended by Xu Jie, dean of FAH; João Veloso, head of the Department of Portuguese; as well as Luís Pires and Vítor Silva, coordinators of the programme. The organiser encouraged participants, many of whom are new to the Portuguese language, to establish friendships with their teachers and fellow participants, and to explore the diversity, richness, and complexity of the Portuguese culture, thus fostering an understanding of its growing global importance.

This year’s Portuguese Language Summer Programme is supported by the Macao Foundation, Macao Government Tourism Office, Macao Education and Youth Development Bureau, and Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau. Consistent with previous editions, the programme features an interactive teaching approach, with classes primarily conducted in Portuguese. It covers the linguistic, historical, social, economic and political aspects of Macao and Portuguese-speaking countries. The programme also includes art and cultural activities, such as capoeira and folk dancing, to make learning enjoyable. For intermediate and advanced learners, the curriculum offers special topics, such as the history of Portuguese-speaking countries and contemporary Portugal, providing a deeper and more systematic understanding of the Portuguese-speaking world through a combination of theoretical and practical learning.