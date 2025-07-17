Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,826 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,225 in the last 365 days.

TheLysts AG Unveils AI-Powered Suite to Supercharge List Creation

Screenshot of TheLysts Explore & Suggested Columns AI pages showing list creation & exploration tools.

Create and manage your next list in seconds with TheLysts’ intuitive dashboard.

Feed view with personalized recommendation cards.

Discover tailored recommendations from Listers you follow

Grid of curated lists showcasing diverse topics

Explore curated lists from Experts and Friends, across food, travel, and more

Three new in-app AI tools suggest columns, auto-populate lists, and recommend items— all powered by TheLysts’ proprietary model.

By embedding AI at the core of our platform, we’re transforming lists from static reminders into dynamic tools for exploration and discovery.”
— Marcelo Mesquita
ZUG, SWITZERLAND, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TheLysts AG today rolled out a major update to its mobile and web apps, introducing three AI-driven features designed to streamline list creation and enhance user productivity.

Beginning July 24, “Listers” will be able to generate smarter, more personalized lists in seconds—reinforcing TheLysts’ mission to empower users to save, discover, share, and monetize curated lists.

First, Suggest Columns analyzes existing list content and each Lister’s interaction history to propose logically grouped columns, helping users organize items by theme, location, or priority without manual setup. Next, the Auto-Populate feature fills in any missing values on partially completed lists: with a single tap, TheLysts’ AI infers and adds items users may have overlooked or lack time to research themselves. Finally, Suggest Items surfaces up to ten tailored recommendations—with context-aware insights—so Listers can discover new entries aligned with their list’s focus and past behavior.

Behind these enhancements lies TheLysts’ own proprietary AI model, trained on millions of anonymized list interactions. “We believe list-making should feel effortless,” said Marcelo Mesquita, Founder of TheLysts AG. “By embedding AI at the core of our platform, we’re transforming lists from static reminders into dynamic tools for exploration and discovery.”

Looking ahead, TheLysts is preparing a fourth AI module—coming soon to all platforms— that will further revolutionize how users interact with content. While details remain under wraps, early tests indicate it will bring unparalleled real-world utility to lists, reinforcing the app’s position as the go-to list maker for enthusiasts and professionals alike. Since launching in December 2024, TheLysts has grown to 30 000 monthly active users,attracted by its blend of social discovery, revenue-sharing for creators, and intuitive design.
With today’s update, Listers can now work smarter, not harder—spending less time curating and more time living their recommendations. Download or update TheLysts on iOS, Android, or via the web to experience the future of curated lists.

Riley Codewell
Presswire CH
Riley.codewell@proton.me
Visit us on social media:
X

TheLysts AG Unveils AI-Powered Suite to Supercharge List Creation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TheLysts AG Unveils AI-Powered Suite to Supercharge List Creation

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more