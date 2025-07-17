TheLysts AG Unveils AI-Powered Suite to Supercharge List Creation

Create and manage your next list in seconds with TheLysts’ intuitive dashboard. Discover tailored recommendations from Listers you follow Explore curated lists from Experts and Friends, across food, travel, and more

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TheLysts AG today rolled out a major update to its mobile and web apps, introducing three AI-driven features designed to streamline list creation and enhance user productivity.Beginning July 24, “Listers” will be able to generate smarter, more personalized lists in seconds—reinforcing TheLysts’ mission to empower users to save, discover, share, and monetize curated lists First, Suggest Columns analyzes existing list content and each Lister’s interaction history to propose logically grouped columns, helping users organize items by theme, location, or priority without manual setup. Next, the Auto-Populate feature fills in any missing values on partially completed lists: with a single tap, TheLysts’ AI infers and adds items users may have overlooked or lack time to research themselves. Finally, Suggest Items surfaces up to ten tailored recommendations —with context-aware insights—so Listers can discover new entries aligned with their list’s focus and past behavior.Behind these enhancements lies TheLysts’ own proprietary AI model, trained on millions of anonymized list interactions. “We believe list-making should feel effortless,” said Marcelo Mesquita, Founder of TheLysts AG. “By embedding AI at the core of our platform, we’re transforming lists from static reminders into dynamic tools for exploration and discovery.”Looking ahead, TheLysts is preparing a fourth AI module—coming soon to all platforms— that will further revolutionize how users interact with content. While details remain under wraps, early tests indicate it will bring unparalleled real-world utility to lists, reinforcing the app’s position as the go-to list maker for enthusiasts and professionals alike. Since launching in December 2024, TheLysts has grown to 30 000 monthly active users,attracted by its blend of social discovery, revenue-sharing for creators, and intuitive design.With today’s update, Listers can now work smarter, not harder—spending less time curating and more time living their recommendations. Download or update TheLysts on iOS, Android, or via the web to experience the future of curated lists.

