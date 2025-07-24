Dayton Contemporary Dance Company Unveils 'Dancing in Our Light' 25-26 Season Historic Collaboration with Dayton Ballet

Dayton Contemporary Dance Company

DCDC unveils "Dancing in Our Light" season featuring historic collaboration with Dayton Ballet, world premieres celebrating African American heritage & funk.

While we're proud to be part of Dayton's vibrant performing arts community, we occupy a unique space that belongs to us alone. This season brings visibility to that special place we hold.” — Debbie Blunden-Diggs, Chief Executive & Artistic Director

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dayton Contemporary Dance Company (DCDC), ranked among the nation's top 10 modern dance companies, today announced its 2025-26 season theme "Dancing in Our Light," featuring a once-in-a-generation collaboration with Dayton Ballet and world premieres that celebrate African American heritage and the vibrant soul of Dayton.

The season includes the cherished return of The Littlest Angel at the University of Dayton Boll Theatre, three mainstage performances at the Victoria Theatre, highlighted by "Rhythm of the City" in April 2026 – a historic collaboration between DCDC and Dayton Ballet dancing together on the same stage to Dayton's legendary funk sound.

"DCDC must claim our platform and shine in our own light. While we're proud to be part of Dayton's vibrant performing arts community, we occupy a unique space that belongs to us alone. This season brings visibility to that special place we hold," said Debbie Blunden-Diggs, Chief Executive & Artistic Director.

2025-26 MAINSTAGE PERFORMANCES

REFLECTIONS October 25, 2025 at 7:30 PM | October 26, 2025 at 4:00 PM Featuring breathtaking world premieres including Amy Hall Garner's groundbreaking collaboration between DCDC and Paul Taylor Dance Company, plus "On The Wings of Angels" honoring the Tuskegee Airmen with extraordinary athleticism and powerful storytelling.

"Our relationship with Paul Taylor Dance Company has grown and strengthened since we performed Donald McKayle's 'Rainbow Round My Shoulder' at Lincoln Center in 2016," said Blunden-Diggs. "This entire season explores reflections. Too often we run from our past, but our history reflects who we are today, and our present must illuminate where we're headed tomorrow."

BLACK BY POPULAR DEMAND February 28, 2026 at 7:30 PM | March 1, 2026 at 4:00 PM Fan-favorite works celebrate African American roots with pieces that are unapologetically Black and undeniably powerful, telling the stories of our history through classic performances. "Our repertoire includes beloved works that are proudly and unapologetically Black," said Blunden-Diggs. "During Black History Month, we're showing up authentically in that space and celebrating who we are."

RHYTHM OF THE CITY April 10 & 11, 2026 at 7:30 PM | April 12, 2026 at 2:30 PM A once-in-a-lifetime event featuring DCDC and Dayton Ballet on the same stage, dancing to the legendary Dayton Funk sound. This historic collaboration celebrates Dayton's unique cultural contributions to American music and dance.

"DCDC and Dayton Ballet each have our own artistic space, and that's beautiful. But when we unite our artists on one stage, we create something truly magical," said Blunden-Diggs. "There's room for every arts organization in Dayton. Though we're all unique, we have the power to come together and create extraordinary moments like 'Rhythm of the City.'"

The Littlest Angel – December 12 & 13, 2025 at UD Boll Theatre "This story illuminates the true meaning of sacrifice during the season of giving," said Associate Artistic Director Crystal Michelle. "It's not about expensive gifts or glamour—it's about offering what matters most from a place of connection, humanity, and love."

SPECIAL EVENTS THROUGHOUT THE SEASON

Street Beats Community Daze – August 10, 2025 (FREE community celebration)

Founder's Day – December 10, 2025 (Honoring founder Jeraldyne Blunden)

Women's Lunches – Quarterly exclusive events

Indigo Nights Cabaret – May 2026 elegant fundraising experience

EARLY BIRD SUBSCRIPTION SAVINGS

Season subscription packages range from $133-$205 with Early Bird pricing available through July 31, 2025. Subscribers enjoy guaranteed best seats, exclusive events including studio previews and meet-and-greets with dancer artists, priority access to in-studio events, and first access to single tickets.

The historic collaboration with Dayton Ballet is expected to sell quickly. Subscriptions are available online at daytonlive.org/series/dayton-contemporary-dance-company/, by phone at (937) 228-3630, or in person at the Dayton Live Box Office at the Schuster Center.

ABOUT DAYTON CONTEMPORARY DANCE COMPANY

Founded in 1968 and rooted in the African American experience, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company is a culturally diverse contemporary dance company committed to reaching the broadest audience through exceptional performance and arts-integrated education. DCDC has toured internationally, performing in Bermuda, Canada, Chile, China, France, Germany, Kazakhstan, Poland, Russia, South Korea, and throughout the United States. The company is a co-recipient of the 2016 Bessie Award for Outstanding Revival and has been presented by American Dance Festival, Paul Taylor American Modern Dance, and Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival.

For more information about DCDC's 2025-26 season, visit DCDC.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.