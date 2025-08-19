BioAnalysis CEO to Present cGMP-Compliant AUC Methods and VATC Innovation at Tsinghua University

Lake Paul, PhD | President and Founder of BioAnalysis

From Kensington to Beijing: BioAnalysis CEO to Share Breakthrough Analytics at International Summit

We're excited to share how we're bringing gold-standard analytical methods to commercial manufacturing while revolutionizing drug discovery with our VATC platform.” — Lake Paul, PhD | CEO and Founder of BioAnalysis

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Philadelphia biotechnology leader has been selected to share groundbreaking analytical innovations at one of China's most prestigious universities. Lake Paul, PhD, CEO of BioAnalysis LLC, will present two sessions at the 27th International Analytical Ultracentrifugation (AUC) Meeting at Tsinghua University in Beijing, demonstrating how the company is revolutionizing gene therapy analytical services from early research through commercial manufacturing.

Paul will lead a workshop on Tuesday, August 26 at 9 a.m. Beijing time on "Implementing Analytical Ultracentrifugation for cGMP and Quality Control Environments" and deliver a symposium presentation Thursday, August 28 at 10:55 a.m. Beijing time on the company's revolutionary Velocity Assay for Ternary Complexes (VATC).

"This invitation to present at one of the world's most prestigious universities reflects our team's success in modernizing AUC for today's gene therapy and biopharmaceutical needs," said Paul. "We're excited to share how we're bringing gold-standard analytical methods to commercial manufacturing while revolutionizing drug discovery with our VATC platform."

Bringing AUC to Commercial Manufacturing

Analytical Ultracentrifugation has long been considered the gold standard in biophysical characterization. However, it has historically been confined to research settings. BioAnalysis is changing that paradigm by successfully implementing AUC in compliance with ICHQ2(R1/R2) guidelines for late-phase and commercial release testing.

Paul's workshop will provide attendees with a framework for integrating AUC into quality systems, including method validation strategies aligned with regulatory expectations and practical troubleshooting approaches. This advancement is particularly critical for Cell and Gene Therapy products that demand high-resolution, orthogonal analytical methods.

Accelerating Drug Discovery with VATC

In his symposium presentation, Paul will showcase how BioAnalysis's VATC assay is transforming Targeted Protein Degradation (TPD) research—an emerging and promising area in pharmaceutical development. While traditional approaches require multiple orthogonal assays taking weeks to months, VATC delivers comprehensive results in a single AUC experiment.

The VATC platform provides simultaneous quantification of binary and ternary complexes, binding affinity measurements, complex shape estimation, confirmation of the Hook Effect, and a ranking system for PROTAC and molecular glue candidates. This dramatic consolidation accelerates compound selection while reducing both time and costs in drug discovery.

Philadelphia Innovation on the Global Stage

Founded in 2019 in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood, BioAnalysis has rapidly emerged as a leader in analytical services for gene therapy and biotherapeutics. The company operates the industry's largest capacity for AUC analysis and has developed proprietary BASIS™ software enabling cGMP-compliant testing.

The invitation to present at Tsinghua University, often called "China's MIT," positions Philadelphia as a key player in the global biotechnology ecosystem and opens potential opportunities for international partnerships in Asia's rapidly growing biotech sector.

For more information about BioAnalysis's analytical services and VATC technology, visit www.bioanalysisllc.com.

About BioAnalysis LLC

BioAnalysis is a collaborative research organization providing analytical services for gene therapy and biotherapeutics development. Specializing in biophysics, chromatography and mass spectrometry applications, BioAnalysis offers deep expertise in method development, cGMP validation and testing. The company's five pillars—Scientific Excellence, Client Partnership, Rapid Delivery, Value Always, and Community Impact—guide its operations both locally and internationally.

