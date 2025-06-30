BioAnalysis LLC Recognized as One of the 50 Most Community-Minded Employers in the Greater Philadelphia Region

BioAnalysis recognized among Greater Philadelphia's most community-minded companies for combining world-class gene therapy analytics with local impact in 2025

This honor reinforces our founding vision: community impact and scientific excellence strengthening each other.” — Lake Paul, Phd | CEO and Founder of BioAnalysis

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BioAnalysis LLC has been named a 2025 honoree of the Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia by the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia (the Chamber), in partnership with globally recognized nonprofit Points of Light, lead partner the Philadelphia Foundation, and other local partners. Modeled after Points of Light's national program, the Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia measures and recognizes civic-minded companies using their time, talent, and resources to drive social impact within their organizations and communities – setting the standard for civic engagement in the region.

"Receiving this recognition reinforces why we founded BioAnalysis with a different vision for what a collaborative research organization could be – one guided by our belief that community impact and scientific excellence strengthen each other," said Lake Paul, CEO and Founder of BioAnalysis LLC. "In Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood, we've proven that world-class biophysical and mass spectrometry expertise can thrive alongside deep community roots. When our clients choose BioAnalysis for their gene therapy analytics, they're partnering with a team that measures success not only in validated methods and regulatory approvals, but in careers launched and communities strengthened."

The 2025 Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia honorees represent private and public companies, as well as nonprofits, agencies, and institutions (e.g., hospitals and universities) of more than 10 employees operating in the 11-county Greater Philadelphia region. They have been selected based on four dimensions of their community engagement program:

• Investment of resources;

• Integration across business functions;

• Institutionalization through policies and systems; and

• Impact measurement.

Since 2011, the national Civic 50 has provided a national standard for superior corporate citizenship and has showcased how companies drive social impact in their business and within the community.

"The Chamber is proud to recognize BioAnalysis LLC as a 2025 honoree of the Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia," said Chellie Cameron, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber. "Each of this year's honorees are valued members of Greater Philadelphia's business community, exemplifying what it means to be a positive corporate citizen and demonstrating the power of service. We thank BioAnalysis LLC for their efforts to drive impact and congratulate them on this tremendous achievement."

In keeping with the Chamber's efforts to drive regional impact and achieve its vision, it also serves as home to the Greater Philadelphia Corporate Volunteer Network (GPCVN), a community of diverse businesses committed to giving back to their communities.

The Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia honorees were officially recognized on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at an Honoree Reveal Celebration hosted at the Cira Centre. The Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia Self-Assessment is administered by True Impact, a company specializing in helping organizations maximize and measure their social and business value, and consists of quantitative and multiple-choice questions that inform the scoring process.

To learn more about the Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia and its honorees, please visit Chmbr.biz/Civic50.

About BioAnalysis LLC

BioAnalysis, based in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood, is a collaborative research organization providing analytical services for gene therapy and biotherapeutics development. Founded in 2019, the company combines scientific excellence with community impact, serving clients worldwide while actively creating opportunities in the life sciences industry for local community members.

Specializing in biophysics, chromatography and mass spectrometry applications for gene therapy and biotherapeutics, BioAnalysis offers deep expertise in method development, cGMP validation and testing. The company is guided by five core pillars: Scientific Excellence, Client Partnership, Rapid Delivery, Value Always and Community Impact.

For more information, visit www.bioanalysisllc.com.

About the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia:

The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia works together with members, investors, and stakeholders, to realize our bold vision: Greater Philadelphia is a top global destination for business and a leader in inclusive growth. As the metro-regional chamber of commerce serving the 11-county, tri-state Greater Philadelphia region, we are the premier organization to convene and connect business, government, and civic leaders to drive economic growth and prosperity for all. Learn more at ChamberPHL.com.

About Points of Light:

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips, and mobilizes millions of people to create positive change through volunteering and civic engagement. Through work with nonprofits, companies and social impact leaders, the organization galvanizes volunteers to meet critical needs in communities. As the world's largest organization dedicated to increasing volunteer service, Points of Light engages more than 3.8 million volunteers across 32 countries. For more information, visit pointsoflight.org.

Partners for Greater Philadelphia Civic 50:

Regional partners with the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia on the Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia are the Philadelphia Foundation (lead partner), Greater Philadelphia Corporate Volunteer Network, Philanthropy Network, and True Impact (National Partner).

