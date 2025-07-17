OneAdvanced revolutionises workplace productivity with new AI Agents

Our AI Agents work directly alongside your workforce, focusing on streamlining processes, boosting productivity, and ultimately driving better outcomes for your business.” — Astrid Bowser, Principal Product Manager at OneAdvanced

UNITED KINGDOM, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building on the success of OneAdvancedAI , the UK’s first sovereign AI platform, secure, trusted and safe by design, OneAdvanced , a leading provider of AI-powered sector-focused software, is raising the bar once again with the launch of its AI Agents marketplace OneAdvanced’s 14 new AI Agents are set to redefine how businesses approach productivity and decision-making. They target work across critical sectors such as healthcare, government, law, education, and social housing, and are designed to address key workflow challenges, enhance operational efficiency, and empower organisations to deliver exceptional results with customer needs at the forefront.The specialised AI Agents launched today include:Active Data: To unlock the potential of your data with embedded AI that simplifies decision-making and presents data for analysis.Accessibility: To achieve seamless WCAG compliance and enhance website accessibility with customisable user preferences and internationalisation.Clinical Coding: To streamline clinical document processing with ease using AI-powered SNOMED clinical code suggestions, saving time and improving care.Clinical Summarisation: To simplify clinical workflows by effortlessly extracting key details from patient documents and records, reducing admin and improving accuracy.Clocking: To identify time-clocking anomalies and reduce errors with advanced analysis, enabling smarter workforce decisions.Clinical Filing: To automate clinical document filing by urgency, diagnosis, or speciality, saving time and reducing errors.Complaints Handling: To streamline complaints handling, reduce handling time, and boost customer satisfaction with secure and sensitive data handling.Feedback: To create thoughtful, effective employee feedback quickly, boosting productivity, increasing retention and giving up to 7x more feedback with ease.File Quality Review: To simplify compliance and legal matter quality reviews for law firms, reducing manual effort and mitigating risks.File Allocation: To match the right skills to the right legal tasks, reducing costs, saving time, and ensuring top-notch service delivery.Risks Assist: To generate accurate risk statements, standardise taxonomy, and identify mitigation strategies with real-time insights and enhanced collaboration.Shift Assignment: To assign the right people to the right shifts effortlessly, optimising workforce scheduling, compliance, and operational efficiency.Transcript: To easily share authentic feedback on the go by transcribing voice messages to text, saving time and keeping feedback natural and accessible.Voice Clocking: To enhance workplace accessibility with voice command clocking, supporting time-clocking, activity tracking, and secure biometric or RFID enrolment.By employing these adaptive and secure technologies, OneAdvanced is equipping organisations with the capabilities to thrive in an increasingly digital landscape.Explore OneAdvanced’s AI Agents marketplace today.About OneAdvancedOneAdvanced is a leading provider of sector-focused software and services, headquartered in the UK. With over 30 years of experience, our mission is to power the world of work. Our safe, secure, scalable and user-friendly solutions, are trusted across mission-critical sectors such as legal, health, social care, education, government, social housing, wholesale & logistics and business services. We improve front-line care for 40 million NHS patients, provide homes for 11 million tenants and their families, support over 2m learners; and ensure 40,000 legal professionals can serve their clients. By powering the world for work for customers, we enable them to thrive for their customers, people, and communities. To find out more, visit: www.oneadvanced.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.