Kuvings Introduces Almond Milk Recipes Using Whole Slow Juicers with Chef Gary Dowse

DAEGU, BUKGU, SOUTH KOREA, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premium kitchen appliance brand Kuvings is spotlighting its plant-based milk recipes, encouraging consumers to enjoy clean, additive-free alternatives such as almond, soy, and cashew milk—all easily made at home using Kuvings Whole Slow Juicers.Almond milk is naturally rich in vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant with disease-fighting properties. While many store-bought almond milks are fortified with calcium and vitamin D, they often contain minimal protein and may include added sugars, artificial flavors, or stabilizers such as gums and carrageenan.Sweetened varieties can be particularly high in sugar, and mass-produced products may lack essential nutrients—especially for infants or those adhering to a clean-label diet.For optimal nutrition and peace of mind, Kuvings recommends choosing almond milk that is unsweetened, unflavored, and fortified with key nutrients—or making it fresh at home using all-natural ingredients.All Kuvings Whole Slow Juicers come equipped to easily prepare almond milk with the standard juicing strainer. In addition to almond milk, users can craft soy, cashew, and other plant-based milk options, fully customized to their dietary needs—without preservatives, added sugars, or artificial additives.1. How to make Vegan Almond Milk1) Add almonds to a bowl. Cover with water. Place in the refrigerator to soak overnight, or at least 8 hours.2) Drain the almonds.3) Close the juicer’s smart cap.4) Add a small portion of the almonds to the slow juicer. Then, add an equal amount of water. Continue alternating between almonds and 1 cup of water, small equal-sized portions at a time. Work slowly to give the juicer enough time to process the nuts.5) Open the smart cap to release the almond milk. If desired, strain the milk for a thinner texture.[Additive-Free]You know exactly what you’re putting into your body when you drink homemade Plant Milk. There are no artificial colors, preservatives, sugar, or corn syrup added—unlike store-bought product.*Bonus: The leftover almond pulp makes a fiber-rich base for cookies or healthy snacks.[Did You Know?]Almond peels are rich in antioxidants and vitamin-E due to which it becomes beneficial for our skin and can also help us deal with some skin problems. They also act as protective agents against cardiovascular disease and cancer. It has been found in animal studies that polyphenols prevent the oxidation of cholesterol.2. How to make Cashew Milk with Chef Gary Dowse This recipe was inspired by the combination of strawberries peaches and cream as a dessert. The fruit flavours work really well together and the cashew nuts provide a neutral base for the milk.The first thing you will notice is how easy it is to make delicious healthy flavoured nut milks at home using your cold press juicer. You don’t need any extra accessories, it is made using the standard juice strainer that comes with the juicer.A healthy alternative to store-bought flavoured milk.[Ingredients]- 4 peaches, seeds removed- 100g strawberries- 1 cup raw unsalted cashews, soaked- 2 cups filtered waterFrom fresh juices to healthy nut milks, enjoy versatile, plant-based creations at home with ease.The Kuvings juicer is a high-performance masticating juicer that efficiently extracts every drop — from seeds to peels — ensuring maximum yield. Its slow, cold-press method preserves the natural nutrients and flavors of fruits and vegetables, producing healthier, fresher juice.The juicer can also easily make nutritious plant-based milks using nuts, adding even more versatility to your home kitchen.*Learn more Pland Milk recipes here: https://www.kuvings.com/blogs/recipes/tagged/plant-milk *Learn more about Chef Gary's recipes : https://www.kuvings.com/blogs/recipes/tagged/chef-gary-dowse ※All articles are written by Ph.D. Lee, Principal Researcher, and Ph.D. Son, Senior Researcher at the Kuvings Bio Research Institute.

