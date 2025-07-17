Intertec Systems Earns Fortinet Engage Tech Support Partner Status, Strengthening Cybersecurity Expertise in the Region

Fortinet recognizes Intertec Systems as a leading ETSP, reinforcing its role as a trusted cybersecurity partner for business leaders in the Middle East.

We’re proud to be a Fortinet Engage Tech Support Partner, strengthening our commitment to deliver faster, expert cybersecurity support in close partnership with Fortinet.” — Adarsh Abraham, Director - Security, Intertec Systems

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intertec Systems , a leading IT solutions and services provider in the Middle East, has been officially recognized as a Fortinet Engage Tech Support Partner (ETSP). This strategic designation underscores Intertec’s commitment to delivering advanced cybersecurity services , technical excellence, and enhanced support capabilities to organizations across the Middle East.As a Fortinet ETSP, Intertec is part of an elite group of partners trusted to deliver expert-level support for Fortinet’s world-class cybersecurity solutions. The partnership empowers Intertec to offer clients accelerated issue resolution, deeper technical engagement, and tailored security services aligned with their business objectives.Accelerated Support Through Direct CollaborationWith direct access to Fortinet’s support infrastructure, Intertec ensures special ticket routing and faster turnaround for technical issues—minimizing business disruption and improving response times. This close collaboration with Fortinet engineers gives Intertec clients a seamless experience when managing complex security challenges.Advanced Technical Expertise and Proactive Problem-SolvingIntertec’s technical teams regularly participate in exclusive Fortinet troubleshooting workshops and deep-dive technical sessions. This ongoing engagement keeps Intertec at the forefront of Fortinet’s technology advancements, enabling the delivery of proactive, customized security strategies tailored to each client’s needs.Recognized for Proven Capability and AccountabilityAchieving the ETSP designation requires a rigorous validation process. This recognition reflects Intertec’s proven track record in deploying and supporting Fortinet solutions across enterprise and government environments. Clients benefit from working with a trusted partner that delivers both localized expertise and global best practices.“We are proud to be recognized as a Fortinet Engage Tech Support Partner,” said Adarsh Abraham, Director - Security, at Intertec Systems. “This reinforces our commitment to providing clients with the highest standards in cybersecurity support and delivering faster, more effective outcomes by working in close alignment with Fortinet’s expert teams.”With this partnership, Intertec Systems continues to expand its cybersecurity portfolio and strengthen its position as a trusted digital transformation and security partner for organizations navigating today’s evolving threat landscape.About Intertec SystemsEstablished in 1991, Intertec Systems is a leading IT solutions and services provider, championing the cause of digital transformation across the Middle East and India. With over 50 technology alliances, Intertec boasts robust capabilities in digital transformation, cloud, security, application services, and managed services. Serving a diverse clientele from public sector, healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, real estate, and utilities, Intertec leverages multi-country delivery centers and industry-specific platforms to ensure rapid solutions for these industries. For further details, please visit www.intertecsystems.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.