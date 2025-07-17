Annual general meeting 2025

Join us at our 2025 annual general meeting

Our AGM will take place on Wednesday 8 October.

The meeting will be a hybrid event. All Law Society members are invited to attend.

If you’re on the roll of solicitors, you’re automatically a member of the Law Society.

Read the formal preliminary notice (PDF 141 KB).

The last date to receive notices of motion is 5pm on Tuesday 26 August via governance@lawsociety.org.uk.

What is an AGM?

Most organisations will hold an AGM once per year, as required by the law or by their constitution, charter and/or bye-laws.

At the Law Society, the AGM happens so that our Council can discuss the governance of our organisation, report back to our members on our activities, receive our annual report and approve our accounts as signed by our auditors.

Our Council will discuss matters related to our strategic direction, and any other business consistent with our charter and bye-laws.

Any motions that were raised by our members ahead of the meeting will be discussed.

Newly elected and re-elected Council members take their seats at the AGM.

The meeting will be chaired by our outgoing president, Richard Atkinson.

New members of Council

As well as the activities outlined above, the handover of our office holders will take place.

The president will give his successor, Mark Evans, the president’s badge of office.

The vice president will give his successor, Brett Dixon, the vice president’s badge of office.

The deputy vice president will give his successor, Dana Dennis-Smith, the deputy vice president’s badge of office.

At the beginning of the AGM, newly elected and re-elected Council members will take their seats.

How to get involved

Our AGM will be a hybrid meeting held online and in person at:

The Law Society

113 Chancery Lane

London

WC2A 1PL