SLAT LIFE Brand Partners with Eyeking to Launch Performance Eyewear Line

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SALT LIFE brand is proud to announce a new licensing partnership with Eyeking LLC, a fourth-generation, award-winning eyewear design and distribution company. This collaboration brings the SALT LIFE brand back into the eyewear category with performance-forward, lifestyle-driven sunglasses designed for life in and around the water.

With deep roots in both quality craftsmanship and ocean inspired living, the partnership blends the SALT LIFE brand’s coastal DNA with Eyeking’s expertise in delivering innovative and category defining eyewear.

“We take eyewear seriously, but we also know how to Live Salty. This partnership is the result of a shared commitment to quality, authenticity, and lifestyle driven design,” said Darren Goldman, Vice President of Eyeking LLC. “Salt Life has a strong presence in the outdoor market, and we’re excited to help elevate their eyewear offering with product that reflects both performance and purpose. It’s a win for the brand, for retailers, and most importantly for consumers.”

Designed to meet the demands of outdoor enthusiasts, the new SALT LIFE eyewear collection blends polarized lenses, high-performance materials, and lightweight construction with style cues inspired by life on the water. From offshore fishing trips to laid-back days at the beach, each pair reflects the brand’s mantra: Fish | Dive | Surf. LIVE SALTY.

“Eyewear is an essential part of the SALT LIFE lifestyle. It protects, performs, and completes the vibe,” said Ryan Sainsott, SVP of Iconix International. Eyeking’s proven expertise in developing world class eyewear makes them the perfect partner for this category. Together we’re bringing a product to market that supports every Salty moment from the water to the boardwalk.

The collection will debut at key outdoor retailers and online at SaltLife.com, with select styles available through specialty accounts and destination lifestyle stores nationwide.

About Eyeking LLC

Eyeking LLC is a fourth-generation, award-winning eyewear design and distribution company specializing in private label and licensed brands. With a legacy of innovation and craftsmanship, Eyeking develops performance-driven and style-forward eyewear collections for global markets. Its diverse brand portfolio includes partnerships with Hobie® Eyewear, Salt Life®, HyperX™, Beastmode® and Rae Dunn®, each reflecting a unique consumer lifestyle. From outdoor adventure to gaming and everyday wear, Eyeking delivers quality eyewear experiences backed by decades of design expertise and industry leadership. For more information, visit www.eyeking.com and follow @eyeking_eyewear.

About the SALT LIFE Brand

SALT LIFE (https://www.saltlife.com) is a premier coastal lifestyle brand that embodies the spirit of adventure, relaxation, and connection to the ocean. Since its founding in 2003, the SALT LIFE brand has become synonymous with coastal culture and outdoor living, offering high-quality apparel, accessories, and activewear for ocean enthusiasts. The brand caters to those who embrace activities such as fishing, diving, surfing, and beach living, building a devoted following through its dedication to a laid-back, active lifestyle. The SALT LIFE brand is now expanding beyond apparel, offering a range of home and lifestyle products that allow customers to LIVE THE SALT LIFE experience both on and off the water

