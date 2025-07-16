Senate Bill 934 Printer's Number 1056
PENNSYLVANIA, July 16 - does not reside within the school district that has received
notice of the student's enrollment under subsection (a), the
cyber charter school shall immediately investigate the
employee's report and provide the student's alleged school
district of residence and the department with written notice
that there is a concern REPORT of nonresidency.
(2) NOT LATER THAN 15 DAYS AFTER RECEIVING THE EMPLOYEE
REPORT OF NONRESIDENCY, THE CYBER CHARTER SCHOOL SHALL
INVESTIGATE AND REPORT ITS FINDINGS TO THE DEPARTMENT AND TO
THE ALLEGED SCHOOL DISTRICT.
(2) (3) Notwithstanding any provision of the act of
December 12, 1986 (P.L.1559, No.169), known as the
Whistleblower Law, or any other law to the contrary, a cyber
charter school may not discharge, threaten or otherwise
discriminate or retaliate against an employee regarding the
employee's compensation, terms, conditions, location or
privileges of employment because the employee makes a good
faith report under this subsection.
(b) Notification form.--The department shall develop a
notification form, WHICH MAY BE ELECTRONIC, for use under
subsection (a). The notification shall include:
(1) The name, home address and mailing address of the
student.
(2) The grade in which the student is being enrolled.
(3) The date the student will be enrolled.
(4) The name and address of the cyber charter school and
the name and telephone number of a contact person able to
provide information regarding the cyber charter school.
(5) The signature of the parent or guardian and an
authorized representative of the cyber charter school.
20250SB0934PN1056 - 4 -
<--
<--
<--
<--
<--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.