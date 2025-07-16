Senate Bill 934 Printer's Number 1056

PENNSYLVANIA, July 16 - does not reside within the school district that has received

notice of the student's enrollment under subsection (a), the

cyber charter school shall immediately investigate the

employee's report and provide the student's alleged school

district of residence and the department with written notice

that there is a concern REPORT of nonresidency.

(2) NOT LATER THAN 15 DAYS AFTER RECEIVING THE EMPLOYEE

REPORT OF NONRESIDENCY, THE CYBER CHARTER SCHOOL SHALL

INVESTIGATE AND REPORT ITS FINDINGS TO THE DEPARTMENT AND TO

THE ALLEGED SCHOOL DISTRICT.

(2) (3) Notwithstanding any provision of the act of

December 12, 1986 (P.L.1559, No.169), known as the

Whistleblower Law, or any other law to the contrary, a cyber

charter school may not discharge, threaten or otherwise

discriminate or retaliate against an employee regarding the

employee's compensation, terms, conditions, location or

privileges of employment because the employee makes a good

faith report under this subsection.

(b) Notification form.--The department shall develop a

notification form, WHICH MAY BE ELECTRONIC, for use under

subsection (a). The notification shall include:

(1) The name, home address and mailing address of the

student.

(2) The grade in which the student is being enrolled.

(3) The date the student will be enrolled.

(4) The name and address of the cyber charter school and

the name and telephone number of a contact person able to

provide information regarding the cyber charter school.

(5) The signature of the parent or guardian and an

authorized representative of the cyber charter school.

