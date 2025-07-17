Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni: The Presidency Dept Budget Vote 2025/26

Honourable House Chairperson,

National Dialogue and Social Cohesion

Honourable Chairperson,

As the President has indicated, the national dialogue is one of the most important pillars of any thriving democracy. It is a bridge that connects 1 government to citizens, leaders to communities, and one generation to the next. In moments of uncertainty, it provides clarity. And in seasons of transformation, it offers us direction and shared purpose. From South Africa’s own journey out of apartheid, where dialogue laid the foundation for reconciliation and democracy, the lesson is clear: when people talk— honestly, openly, and respectfully—nations change.

Contrary to attempts to mislead South Africans, the National Dialogue is not an event. It is a process that will commence on August 15 and take place for a period of no less than 12 months. The national dialogue must be a culture. A culture where disagreement is not a threat, but a sign of a healthy democracy. A culture where every voice matters —whether from the hills of the rural provinces or the corridors of our cities. A culture where the youth are not just heard but involved, and where the marginalised are not only included but empowered.

To achieve these goals, the National Dialogue Preparatory Task Team and IMC have proposed an inclusive process that will be immersed in deep citizen engagements that prioritise the voice of those who feel marginalized. We have identified 30 sectors of our society around which to mobilise, with an emphasis on the diversity and inclusion of the often-marginalised sections of our society.

In its entirety the National Dialogue will involve the following layers of conversation:

1. The First National Convention on 15 August 2025 – 1000 delegates. This is an agenda setting convention which will prepare the nation for the community engagements.

2. Community Dialogues – 13400 ward-based community dialogues.

3. The Online platform is aiming to reach no less that 2,5 million citizens.

4. There will also be smaller citizen-hosted events in churches and community groups that shall have access to the toolkit being designed so that the outcomes feed into the process.

5. Sectoral Dialogues – self organised in specific social or economic sectors which shall also have access to the toolkit so that their outcomes feed into the process.

6. The 2nd National Convention will be the concluding event that converts the engagements into a National Compact and 30 Year Plan of Action. We estimate that this will be about another 1000 delegates.

7. A detailed implementation plan.

8. A national roadshow to socialise the outcomes of the National Dialogue and engage with implementation partners.

9. Independent, citizen-led Monitoring and Evaluation will remain in place.

The majority of the work of conceptualising and planning for the National Dialogue process has been undertaken by ordinary citizens from various walks of life who have volunteered their time, skills and resources to this national effort over the past 12 months.

After a week of opening up the online platforms as many as 737 organisations have registered their wish to participate in various elements of the National Dialogue. This is an average of 100 per day to show that many South Africans are eagerly awaiting this process.

The national dialogue will also promote government social cohesion efforts and strengthen social compacting as led by the Deputy President. The Deputy President led social cohesion efforts have prioritised a focus on gender-based violence and femicide, teenage pregnancy, racism, sexism and patriarchy, as well as the role of families in building communities.

At the core of building communities, the Deputy President is also assigned the responsibility to coordinate efforts to improve service delivery by supporting the President in the roll-out of the District that Development Model (DDM), lead the IMC on Service Delivery, the Water Task Team, and oversee the coordination of government’s Public Employment Programmes.

Madame Speaker,

In the Seventh Administration of Government, President Ramaphosa delegated Deputy President Paul Mashatile with the responsibility of the Leader of Government Business in Parliament, in line with Section 91 (4) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.

This responsibility entails driving the Legislative Programme of Government while ensuring Executive Accountability to Parliament, building relations between the Executive and Leaders of Opposition Parties, and enhancing the electorate’s public participation in policy and law-making processes.

In the current Administration of Government, this responsibility has been coupled with the Deputy President’s role of facilitating the Clearing House Mechanism of the Government of National Unity (GNU), as per the decision of the Cabinet meeting of 18 September 2024.

In navigating and facilitating the success of the current political configuration, the Clearing House Mechanism must serve as a working committee of the Political Leaders Forum. The Clearing House ensures that contentious policy considerations are deliberated without hindering or delaying the focus of the Administration. This Mechanism is a resource through which parties in the GNU pursue political coordination to build consensus on contentious policy matters. This makes the ultimatums to the President and playing to the gallery so unnecessary by a party that is a signatory to the Statement of Intent.

Achieving national development objectives through government efficiency

Madame Speaker,

The Presidency is tasked with leading the nation to towards the fulfilment of the aspirations of our National Development Plan: Vision 2030, by 2030. This is no small task, and it is one that requires all hands, brains and, yes, political orientations, on deck.

The Presidency remains focused on achieving our national objectives and continue to ensure that our people, particularly the historically disadvantaged, women, youth and persons with disabilities are mainstreamed in our economy and government services reach all South Africans.

We are diligently focused in doing this.

Since 2020, The Presidency has been coordinating the acceleration of government efficiency by working with departments, entities and social partners. As mentioned by the President, Operation Vulindlela continues to drive structural reforms to drive inclusive economic development that creates jobs.

In its Phase 2 of implementation, the 2025/26 first quarter Operation Vulindlela report released on Monday 14th July demonstrates sustained progress in the economic reform agenda, which serves as a counter to strong economic headwinds.

Key milestones during the past quarter include the publication of a Ministerial Determination and associated regulations to enable the first round of Independent Transmission Projects, as well as a Request for Information for major private sector participation (PSP) projects in the freight logistics sector.

The Network Statement and rail access tariffs in Dec 2024, have resulted in 98 applications from private freight operators and this is currently under review with slots sales to be allocated soon. And the clearing of a backlog of 306 000 visa applications at the Department of Home Affairs.

Progress has also been made in the new areas of reform included in Phase II, with a comprehensive review of the White Paper on Local Government to reform the local government system and the introduction of a performance-based financing mechanism to support the reform of municipal water and electricity services.

Presidential Working Groups on eThekwini and City of Johannesburg

The President referred to the progress made in eThekwini through the work of the Presidential eThekwini Working Group (PeWG). Just to give further details on the achievements registered under the PeWG are:

The finalisation of water supply agreements for the Upper Mkhomazi Water Project which will provide 200 million cubic meters per annum by 2032. In the short to medium term, there has been a focus on reducing non-revenue water including the refurbishment and rehabilitation of key aqueducts, pipelines, and pump stations.

The unlocking of additional funding to support the water and sanitation turnaround plan, including a R189.5 million BFI grant to improve non-revenue water reduction in the North of eThekwini announced in the MTBPS.

Ten of the largest wastewater treatment works in eThekwini are now run by uMngeni-uThukela Water (UUW), resulting in an improvement in effluence compliance.

Several transport infrastructure projects are making progress including the repair of the Umlaas Canal (damaged during the 2022 floods) which is now 60% complete. Other transportation infrastructure projects include the completion of rehabilitation of key road arterials including the M37.

This work of the PeWG has contributed to the progress in improving service delivery in eThekwini and positioning it as an investment hub. We are confident that we will achieve same progress with the Presidential Johannesburg Working Group.

Clean Cities, Towns and Villages Campaign

To support the President’s initiatives to revitalise our cities, the Deputy President in August 2024 announced the Clean Cities, Towns and Villages Campaign to revitalise cities, towns and villages, and improve service delivery by keeping our environment and surroundings clean.

Madame Deputy Speaker,

A strong Presidency must be institutionally supported. It requires a capable state — one with professional public servants, strong institutions, and systems of integrity. When the Presidency is strong, it unlocks the potential of the entire government machinery. A strong government machinery accelerates delivery of services to the people of South Africans.

We are humbled to table a total allocated budget of The Presidency for 2025/26 financial year of R 747.2 million.

I say we are humbled, because we know these funds come from the nation. It comes from businesses and individuals who play their part in our country’s development by paying taxes and levies that constitute the public purse.

These monies are hard-earned. And the SARS Commissioner will tell you some of these monies are hard-collected, and we thank SARS for this.

We therefore pledge that we will work judiciously with these funds to ensure they are spent in the ways we have committed and to ensure that they deliver the positive impacts on our society and our economy that are foremost in our minds and professional conduct.

The allocation has been distributed per programme as below:

Administration: R 657.5 million

Executive Support: R 55.7 million

Policy and Research Services: R25.8 million

Conclusion

Madame Deputy Speaker,

A strong Presidency does not mean autocracy. It means accountable, visionary, ethical, and decisive leadership that is empowered to act in the interests of the people. A strong Presidency leads with legitimacy, guided by the Constitution.

I would have thought a person holding a PhD in law would understand this basic fact, but he is the same person who was declared not fit to be a judge or judge President by the Judicial Service Commission, a fact even confirmed by the Courts.

Madame Speaker,

I want to thank our President for leading us in difficult times and putting the needs and hopes of South Africans first, while contributing to the reconfiguration of global institutions and governance.

I would like to remind Honourable Hlophe that since 2018, President Ramaphosa has been seized with rebuilding the broken Eskom, Transnet, SAA, Denel and many other entities broken during the 4th and 5th Administration under the erstwhile President Jacob Zuma – the lifelong President of MKP.

Lest we forget, it was President Ramaphosa who during the Covid-19 pandemic that ensured that not only South Africans had access to vaccines but the rest of the African continent, thus saving many lives when the West intended to hoard the vaccines for their citizens.

It was this very President who rose to mobilise the much-needed lifesaving vaccines, thus preventing a worse loss of life in South Africa and the rest of the continent, even when we continue to remember those who lost their lives during the pandemic.

Furthermore, it was President Ramaphosa who mobilised the rebuilding of South Africa’s economy that was ravaged by the effects of the Covid19 pandemic. It was under the leadership of President Ramaphosa that the country developed and implemented the Economic Recovery and Reconstruction Programme to recover the economy.

It is important for South Africans to remember that the responsibility to build our country lies with all of us. We don't have to criticise for criticism sake but with an objective to build our country. This requires all of us to be critical, hold government accountable but contribute to the development of our country.

I want to thank this Parliament for keeping us accountable. It is not always pretty, but it is always necessary, and it helps the Administration sharpen its outlook and its praxis.

I thank the leadership and staff of The Presidency, headed by Director-General, Phindile Baleni and Chief Operations Officer, Rory Gallocher, for dedicating themselves to ensuring that The Presidency plays its rightful role in A Nation That Works For All.

Thank you, Ndo livhuwa, iNkomu!

