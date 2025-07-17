AMU Expands to the United States as an Authorized Institution in Utah

American Management University students sit in meeting at California learning site. AMU students sit in front reception area of main campus office

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Management University ( AMU ) is pleased to announce its recent authorization to operate in the state of Utah, USA. This significant milestone marks AMU’s continued growth as an internationally recognized provider of quality higher education.With this new authorization in Utah, AMU is approved to offer a diverse range of degree programs, including associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees in business administration. This strategic expansion into the U.S. further enhances AMU’s ability to meet the educational aspirations of students globally.This state authorization demonstrates AMU’s commitment to adhering to rigorous educational standards and delivering academic excellence to its students.Looking ahead, AMU plans to extend its authorization to additional states, including California, as part of its long-term strategy toward obtaining recognized U.S. accreditation. Achieving accreditation in the United States presents distinct challenges, notably the requirement for institutions to operate as unaccredited for a minimum period before qualifying for accreditation consideration.AMU is proactively addressing these challenges by ensuring compliance with all regulatory expectations and maintaining transparency throughout its expansion process. Students enrolling through the Utah-based operations will benefit from AMU’s international accreditation, exceptional faculty, and student-centered educational approach.We are excited about this opportunity to serve even more learners worldwide, providing them with accessible, flexible, and top-quality education.Stay connected for more updates as AMU continues its mission to empower students and professionals through global educational excellence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.