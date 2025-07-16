MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, July 7, 2025, to Sunday, July 13, 2025

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, July 7, 2025, through Sunday, July 13, 2025, MPD detectives and officers recovered 49 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, July 7, 2025

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of T Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 28-year-old Samba Ilic Sow, of Northeast, D.C., 31-year-old Joshua Salinas, of Hyattsville, MD, and 30-year-old Brianna Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Resisting Arrest, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Fugitive from Justice, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 25-101-959

A Colt M4 Carbine .556 caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 3300 block of Idaho Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 25-102-180

A .300 caliber “Ghost Gun” assault rifle (pictured below) was recovered in the 1400 block of Cedar Street, Southeast. CCN: 25-102-289

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Wayne Delonte Jordan-Smith, of Temple Hills, MD, for Assault on a Police Officer and Emergency Personnel, Resisting Arrest, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-102-316

A Glock 27 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Jeremy Markel Hayes, of Clinton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License. CCN: 25-102-326

A C-11 4.5mm caliber BB gun (pictured below) was recovered in the 600 block of 21st Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 69-year-old Raymond Murray, of Lakewood, NJ, of Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol and Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 25-102-411

Tuesday, July 8, 2025

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Firth Sterling Avenue & Suitland Parkway, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Rashawn Jeffrey Jackson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Reckless Driving, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, No Permit, Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Fleeing from the Scene of an Accident (Property Damage), and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-102-716

Wednesday, July 9, 2025

A Pioneer Arms Hellpup assault rifle was recovered in the 2900 block of Knox Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Renando Lloyd Corbin, of Southeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 25-103-114

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of Third Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Marcus Jonathan Bates, of Northeast, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Operation of All-Terrain Vehicles and Dirt Bikes, Resisting Arrest, and Bench Warrant. CCN: 25-103-247

A Colt .22 caliber handgun, a Smith & Wesson .357 caliber handgun, a Colt Python .357 caliber revolver, a Colt Magnum revolver, and two Ruger .22 caliber revolvers were recovered in the 100 block of Rock Creek Church Road, Northwest. CCN: 25-103-296

A Glock BB gun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1800 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 14-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 25-103-372

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. CCN: 25-103-374

A BB gun was recovered in the 4400 block of E Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of a BB gun and Gambling. CCN: 25-103-408

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue & Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Alassane Ouattara, of Burtonsville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 25-103-445

Thursday, July 10, 2025

A Daisy Powerline 5501 .177 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 2900 block of Van Ness Street, Northwest. CCN: 25-103-635

A Glock 32 .40 caliber handgun and a Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 2700 block of Robinson Place, Southeast. CCN: 25-103-661

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3600 block of Ely Place, Southeast. CCN: 25-103-734

A Taurus PT-380 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of M Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old Jauron Dishae Brown, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity of Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-103-980

A Bersa S.A. .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Sheridan Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Mateo Matthew Maddux, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Resisting Arrest, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 25-104-007

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of M Street, Southeast. CCN: 25-104-049

A Glock 17 9mm caliber was recovered in the intersection of I-395 Northbound exit 10 & Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Lamont Zadrick Hammond, Jr., of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Felon in Possession, Prohibited Possession of Certain Dangerous Weapons, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-104-135

Friday, July 11, 2025

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block Eighth Street, Northwest. CCN: 25-104-204

A Kel-Tec P-11 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of K Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Rene Antonio Bost, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Endangerment with a Firearm, and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm. CCN: 25-104-235

A “Ghost Gun” assault rifle and a .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 3400 block of Croffut Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Stephen Pierce, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-104-385

A Ruger Mark III .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Corcoran Street, Northwest. CCN: 25-104-439

An Avant H&R .32 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1200 block of Girard Street, Northeast. CCN: 25-104-459

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Quincy Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Samard Xavier Van, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Destruction of Property, Carrying a Pistol – Gun Free Zone, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-104-631

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Galveston Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Xavier A. Anderson, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 25-104-718

Saturday, July 12, 2025

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 700 block of 18th Street, Northeast. CCN: 25-104-817

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Isaac Gregory Brookins Hudson, of Southeast, D.C., for Driving under the Influence and Pistol License Violation. CCN: 25-104-969

A Sig Sauer P-320 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of 22nd Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Fredivar Pereira Moniz, of Spring Lake, NC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-105-136

A Glock 33 .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4100 block of Wheeler Road, Southeast. CCN: 25-105-215

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Ontario Road, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Marijuana while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity of Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-105-250

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Third Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Joshua Slade, of Bowie, MD, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity of Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-105-293

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Denzel Aaron Hollonquest, of Northeast, D.C., for Kidnapping, Alter the Identification Marks of a Weapon, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Simple Assault, Assault on a Police Officer, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Failure to Appear, Theft (First Degree), Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-104-999

Sunday, July 13, 2025

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of New York Avenue & Ninth Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Ashlie Tiana Freeman, Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and No Permit. CCN: 25-105-499

A Kimber Special .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of H Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Blake Ibeauchi Ndi, of Brentwood, MD, for Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 25-105-681

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 100 block of Q Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Dijion Ramsey, of Greenbelt, MD, for Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags and Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 25-105-757

A Heckler & Koch MP5 K BB gun and a Taurus Judge .45 caliber revolver were recovered in the 2600 block of Reed Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Dennis Maurice Brown, of Southeast, D.C., for Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person while Armed, Possession of a BB gun, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 25-105-763

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of Robinson Place, Southeast. CCN: 25-105-790

A Taurus G2C .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4100 block of Meade Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Anthony Stanley, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 25-105-804

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover illegal firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers illegal firearms with the assistance of anonymous is made through MPD’s anonymous tips line. Anyone who has information regarding illegal firearms should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal firearm.

###