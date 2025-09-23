MPD Makes Arrest in Two Armed Robberies

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in two armed robberies that occurred during online marketplace sales in Southeast.

• Armed Robbery (Gun): On Saturday, August 16, 2025, at approximately 1:28 p.m., the victims and the suspects met in the 2300 block of Wagner Street, Southeast, for a prearranged online transaction. Once at the location, the suspects approached the victims, two of them brandished handguns, and demanded property. The victims complied and the suspects fled the scene with the victims’ property and money. CCN: 25124928

• Armed Robbery (Knife): On Sunday, September 14, 2025, at approximately 3:34 p.m., the victims and the suspects met in the 2300 block of 24th Street, Southeast, for a prearranged online transaction. Once at the location, one of the suspects brandished a knife and demanded the victims’ money. The victims complied and the suspects fled the scene with the victims’ money. CCN: 25140872

On Tuesday, September 23, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 34-year-old Anthony Farmer, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun). As a part of the detectives’ investigation, Farmer was connected to the second offense and additionally charged with Armed Robbery (Knife).

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who can identify this suspect and/or the person of interest, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

MPD is also encouraging residents to use designated Safe Exchange Zones if meeting up with people to complete transactions from online market platforms. These designated areas serve as a safe place for people to exchange goods or money in order to prevent pre-staged robberies. MPD also strongly encourages the public to be especially wary of meeting people who refuse to meet at a Safe Exchange Zone location.

MPD Safe Exchange zones can be found at every district station and the Special Operations Division’s Harbor Patrol.

MPD Safe Exchange Zone locations:

First District Station: 101 M Street SW

Second District Station: 3320 Idaho Avenue NW

Third District Station: 1620 V Street NW

Fourth District Station: 6001 Georgia Avenue NW

Fifth District Station: 1805 Bladensburg Road NE

Sixth District Station: 5002 Hayes Street NE

Seventh District Station: 2455 Alabama Avenue SE

Special Operations Division’s Harbor Patrol: 550 Water Street SW

