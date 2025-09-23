TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2025 Fiesta DC Festival

On Saturday, September 27, 2025, and Sunday, September 28, 2025, the Fiesta DC Festival will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

From Saturday, September 27, 2025, at 12:01 a.m. until Sunday, September 28, 2025, at 11:59 p.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 9th Street, NW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

6th Street from Constitution Avenue to C Street, NW

7th Street from Indiana Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

From Saturday, September 27, 2025, at 12:01 a.m. until Sunday, September 28, 2025, at 11:59 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

6th Street from Constitution Avenue to C Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

On Saturday, September 27, 2025, and Sunday, Sunday 28, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. each day, the following street may be closed to vehicle traffic intermittently:

7th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

