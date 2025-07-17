WATCH: Governor Katie Hobbs Updates Arizonans on Dragon Bravo Fire

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs released the following update regarding the Dragon Bravo Fire in Northern Arizona:



"We are doing everything we can to fight this fire and will continue working with our federal partners to keep Arizonans safe," said Governor Katie Hobbs. "The Grand Canyon is not only a treasured landmark, but it is a critical economic driver for Northern Arizona. My administration is prepared to work across local, state and federal governments to support economic recovery efforts and help families and small businesses bounce back from this devastation." As of July 16th, the Dragon Bravo Fire encompassed 9,829 acres and was 0% contained. Governor Hobbs, joined by members of the Arizona Congressional Delegation including Senators Kelly and Gallego, and Congressmen Crane and Gosar, have called for an investigation into the federal government's response to the fire.

