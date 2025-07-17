Full-Size Lifeboat from 'Titanic' (1997) Anchors Propstore’s Online Entertainment Memorabilia Auction

A full-size lifeboat from James Cameron’s “Titanic” (1997)

Leading global auction house sets sail with an iconic relic embodying cinematic drama and Oscar-winning ambition.

It’s oversized, overwrought, and exactly the kind of glorious movie excess that makes collecting fun.” — Brandon Alinger, COO of Propstore

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A full-size lifeboat from James Cameron's "Titanic" (1997) will be offered as part of Propstore's upcoming Online Entertainment Memorabilia Auction, taking place now until July 24, 2025, at Propstore.com and expected to fetch $8,000 to $16,000.The fiberglass lifeboat, shaped to resemble wood and painted white with brown trim, was created for the production of Titanic, the film that won 11 Academy Awardsout of 14 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, and Best Visual Effects. The boat features rope strung through loops along the sides, metal White Star Line red flag logos on the bow and stern, and identification placards reading "Liverpool" in backwards text. The reversed lettering is a result of large portions of the film being shot mirror-image style, with props and costumes built in reverse and footage flipped in post-production, an approach that allowed the crew to construct only half of the ship set and use it to depict both port and starboard sides of the vessel.The interior of the boat is brown with wooden planks and supports, and the entire piece is mounted on a wood and metal support frame. It exhibits production wear, including cracks in the fiberglass, paint chipping, staining on the hull, grime throughout the interior, rusting metal attachments, and evidence of removed logos and plaques."This lifeboat is a relic from the cinematic shipwreck that launched a thousand teenage obsessions, made Celine Dion queen of heartbreak ballads, and had all of us whispering 'never let go' into the void. It's oversized, overwrought, and exactly the kind of glorious movie excess that makes collecting fun," said Brandon Alinger, COO of Propstore.The lifeboat is one of over 600 lots featured in Propstore's Online Entertainment Memorabilia Auction, which includes a wide range of iconic props and costumes from film and television. Registration is now open, with bidding and the full catalog going live on July 8. The auction will close on July 23 and 24.

About PropstoreIn 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane's love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting—prop art.Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of the world's greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys.

