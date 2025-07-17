Breeze Airways Announces West Coast Expansion with Service to Five New Cities

Breeze Airways Logo

New Breeze Service to California, Oregon, and Washington to Begin in March 2026

Our continued growth is evidence that our unique form of air travel that combines affordability and ease with high-value options is not only working, but highly desired by today’s travelers.” — David Neeleman, founder and CEO

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breeze Airways , the premium leisure carrier connecting underserved cities across the U.S., today announced it will be bringing its affordable, accessible air service to five new cities on the West Coast. The new service – which includes flights from Burbank, Calif.; Arcata, Calif.; Redmond, Oreg.; Eugene, Oreg.; and Pasco/Tri-Cities, Wash. – is scheduled to begin in March 2026, bringing its network to more than 300 routes in 76 cities and 34 states in just four years.The announcement, which follows the close of the airline's second full quarter of operating profit, is a direct response to growing demand for the airline's successful hybrid business model and represents a significant expansion of Breeze's West Coast network.“With an expanded West Coast presence that connects travelers to our broader nationwide network, Breeze’s service will bring even more options and convenience to these underserved communities,” said David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ founder and CEO. “Our continued growth is evidence that our unique form of air travel that combines affordability and ease with high-value options like premium seating and inflight WiFi is not only working, but highly desired by today’s travelers.”Beginning today, travelers can book nonstop, BreezeThru, and connecting flights with Breeze on the following new routes:From Arcata-Eureka, Calif.• Burbank-Hollywood, Calif. (Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, starting March 12, 2026, from $39* one-way); and• Provo-Salt Lake City, Utah (One-stop/no change of plane BreezeThru, or connecting service on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays starting March 12, 2026).From Burbank-Hollywood, Calif.• Arcata-Eureka, Calif. (Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, starting March 12, 2026, from $39* one-way);• Eugene, Ore. (Thursdays and Sundays, starting March 19, 2026, from $49* one-way);• Pasco-Tri-Cities, Wash. (Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting March 18, 2026, from $49* one-way);• Provo-Salt Lake City, Utah (Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, starting March 11, 2026, from $39* one-way); and• Redmond-Bend, Ore. (Mondays and Fridays, starting March 13, 2026, from $49 one-way).From Eugene, Ore.• Burbank-Hollywood, Calif. (Thursdays and Sundays, starting March 19, 2026, from $49* one-way); andProvo-Salt Lake City, Utah (One-stop/no change of plane BreezeThru, or connecting service on Thursdays and Sundays starting March 19, 2026).From Las Vegas, Nev.• Provo-Salt Lake City, Utah (Mondays and Fridays, returning March 13, 2026, from $39* one-way); and• Redmond-Bend, Ore. (Mondays and Fridays, starting March 13, 2026, from $49* one-way).From Pasco-Tri-Cities, Wash.• Burbank-Hollywood, Calif. (Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting March 18, 2026, from $49* one-way); and• Provo-Salt Lake City, Utah (One-stop/no change of plane BreezeThru service on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting March 18, 2026).From Provo-Salt Lake City, Utah• Arcata-Eureka, Calif. (One-stop/no change of plane BreezeThru, or connecting service on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays starting March 12, 2026);• Burbank-Hollywood, Calif. (Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, starting March 11, 2026, from $39* one-way);• Eugene, Ore. (One-stop/no change of plane BreezeThru, or connecting service on Thursdays and Sundays starting March 19, 2026);• Las Vegas, Nev. (Mondays and Fridays, returning March 13, 2026, from $39* one-way);• Pasco-Tri-Cities, Wash. (One-stop/no change of plane BreezeThru service on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting March 18, 2026); and• Redmond, Ore. (One-stop/no change of plane BreezeThru service on Mondays and Fridays starting March 13, 2026).From Redmond-Bend, Ore.• Burbank-Hollywood, Calif. (Mondays and Fridays, starting March 13, 2026, from $49* one-way);• Las Vegas, Nev. (Mondays and Fridays, starting March 13, 2026, from $49* one-way); and• Provo-Salt Lake City, Utah (One-stop/no change of plane BreezeThru, service on Mondays and Fridays starting March 13, 2026).“Breeze was started to bring affordable, premium air service to underserved communities and we look forward to introducing new West Coast travelers to our premium product at a time when many of these airports are more underserved than ever,” said Lukas Johnson, Breeze Airways’ chief commercial officer. “We have long been monitoring opportunities to expand our network on the West Coast and hope the news will be a welcome reprieve for travelers in these communities.”Breeze was recently named one of Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative companies of 2025 for its fresh take on affordable flying that is transforming low-cost air travel into a nice experience. It was also named the No. 3 Best Domestic Airline by Travel + Leisure in 2025, placing Breeze in the list’s top four every year since it began flying.The airline's flexible network conveniently connects travelers in underserved cities directly to desirable destinations nationwide, reducing unnecessary travel time and making air travel more accessible to millions of travelers coast to coast. Coupled with its brand-new fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft and premium products like free family seating, fast onboard WiFi, preferred seat options, and no change and cancel fees, Breeze is making it nice to fly affordably.To learn more about Breeze or to book a flight, visit flybreeze.com or download the Breeze Airways app.###*$39 No Flex Fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for BUR-PVU, PVU-BUR, BUR-ACV, ACV-BUR, LAS-PVU, and PVU-LAS. *$49 No Flex Fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for BUR-RDM, RDM-BUR, LAS-RDM, RDM-LAS, BUR-PSC, PSC-BUR, BUR-EUG, and EUG-BUR. Promotion must be purchased from July 17, 2025, through July 23, 2025 (11:59 pm PT). BUR-PVU and PVU-BUR promotion is valid only for travel from March 11, 2026, through May 12, 2026. BUR-ACV and ACV-BUR promotion is valid only for travel from March 12, 2026, through May 12, 2026. LAS-PVU, PVU-LAS, BUR-RDM, RDM-BUR, LAS-RDM, and RDM-LAS promotion is valid only for travel from March 13, 2026, through May 12, 2026. BUR-PSC and PSC-BUR promotion is valid only for travel from March 18, 2026, through May 12, 2026. BUR-EUG and EUG-BUR promotion is valid only for travel from March 19, 2026, through May 12, 2026. BUR-ACV and ACV-BUR is valid for Tuesday travel only. BUR-PVU and PVU-BUR is valid for Tuesday and Wednesday travel only. Price displayed includes taxes & government fees. Fare prices, fare classes, rules, routes, and schedules are subject to change or exemption without notice. Any changes or modifications to qualifying promotional reservations will be subject to fare repricing. A difference in airfare at the current fare price may apply. Other restrictions and blackout dates may apply.About Breeze AirwaysBreeze Airways operates more than 300 year-round and seasonal routes to 76 cities in 34 states. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze took flight in May 2021 bringing premium, affordable, and nonstop air service to secondary markets on its flagship fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Breeze has been named a top 4 “Best Domestic Airline” by Travel + Leisure for four consecutive years and was named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies for 2025. Breeze was the first U.S. domestic airline to be certified by Autism Double Checked and is the official airline of Make-a-Wish Utah. With seamless booking, friendly policies, and customized booking options, Breeze makes it easy to buy and Seriously Nice™ to fly.

