I-94 project update for Bismarck, Mandan

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation acknowledges the excessive traffic congestion on Interstate 94 in Bismarck and Mandan today.

There is currently a chip seal project underway with single lane closures in place on the interstate. The NDDOT and project contractor are working through the night to adjust the lane closures.

The lane closure adjustment is expected to improve traffic flow throughout the project.

The chip seal work is expected to be completed by July 25 and permanent striping completed by August 15.

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, check out the ND Roads app or visit travel.dot.nd.gov.