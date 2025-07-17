AMU Strengthens Global Recognition with Latest Accreditation Achievements

American Management University graduates await being called on stage AMU logo on dark wall American Management University Logo

UPLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Management University ( AMU ) continues to enhance its international credibility and educational standards through significant new accreditation milestones. Demonstrating a steadfast commitment to educational excellence, AMU proudly announces recent memberships and accreditations that solidify its position as a respected global institution.AMU recently achieved membership with the European Council for Business Education (ECBE), an esteemed body known for promoting academic rigor and excellence in business education across Europe and globally. This recognition underscores AMU’s dedication to providing top-tier business programs.Further bolstering its international credentials, AMU is now a proud member of the Association for Transnational Higher Education Accreditation (ATHEA). As ATHEA seeks European Quality Assurance Register for Higher Education (EQAR) approval, AMU's involvement highlights the university's active role in shaping quality standards in transnational education.AMU also proudly maintains memberships with two globally recognized accreditation bodies in business education: the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP) and the International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE). These memberships further demonstrate AMU's commitment to delivering internationally respected business education.Additionally, AMU maintains its membership with the Accreditation Service for International Schools, Colleges, and Universities (ASIC UK). ASIC is globally respected for its rigorous standards, ensuring institutions provide high-quality education and maintain professional integrity.Learners who complete the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) Recognized MBA program from AMU receive a CMI Certificate of Recognition, are eligible for Foundation Chartered Manager post-nominals upon completion, and gain access to CMI membership for 12 months, further enhancing their professional credentials.These recent achievements demonstrate AMU’s ongoing efforts to provide globally recognized education, emphasizing the university's core values of academic excellence, integrity, and continuous improvement.AMU is currently undergoing a comprehensive curriculum refresh to ensure continued alignment with global quality standards and to meet the evolving needs of its learners. This also ensures that AMU meets standards of accreditation that will be pursuing in the coming months.Stay tuned as AMU continues its journey of educational leadership, building stronger global connections and delivering exceptional academic experiences.

