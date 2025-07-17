A Novel Approach to Dog Nutrition: Zignature Launches 'Select Cuts Kangaroo Formula'

Zignature Select Cuts with Super Grains Kangaroo Formula: for selective diets and everyday adventurers Zignature Select Cuts with Super Grains Kangaroo Formula, available in 4lb, 12.5lb, and 25lb bags Benefits of Zignature Select Cuts with Super Grains Kangaroo Formula

A limited-ingredient, grain-inclusive recipe featuring wild, lean kangaroo for energy, joint health, and overall wellness

Pet parents are increasingly looking for solutions-based nutrition that provides benefits beyond the bowl — they want to enhance their dogs' quality of life.” — Sam Bauer, Sales and Marketing Manager

VALENCIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pet parents looking for simple, solutions-based food for their dogs now have something new to get excited about. Zignature, the premium dog food brand from Pets Global, Inc., has launched its Select Cuts with Super Grains Kangaroo Formula — a first-of-its-kind dry recipe featuring wild, humanely-sourced Australian kangaroo as the single animal protein.

Whether you’re caring for a dog with a selective diet, rotating proteins for variety, or just seeking a recipe with a cleaner label, this unique formula was crafted to deliver health benefits beyond basic nutrition.

WHY KANGAROO?

Wild kangaroo isn’t just a novel protein — it’s naturally lean and nutrient-rich:

∙ Energy & Vitality – Twice the Vitamin B12 and iron of traditional meats

∙ Joint Mobility Support – Naturally occurring glucosamine & chondroitin

∙ Heart, Skin & Coat Wellness – Omega-3 fatty acids (DHA & EPA) for whole-body health

Paired with wholesome super grains like oats, millet, and barley (plus flaxseed and carrots to support digestive support), this balanced, grain-inclusive recipe delivers sustained energy for dogs with active lifestyles — or those with adventurous appetites.

WHAT PET PARENTS NEED TO KNOW

∙ Formulated without chicken, legumes, corn, potatoes, soy, byproducts, or artificial flavors by a PhD board certified companion animal nutritionist

∙ Made in the USA with responsibly sourced global ingredients

∙ Palatability-tested with sporting dogs for real-life mealtime approval

∙ Complete & balanced for all life stages (excluding large breed puppy growth)

WHY PET PARENTS LOVE IT

“Pet parents are increasingly looking for solutions-based nutrition that provides benefits beyond the bowl — they want to enhance their dogs' quality of life,” said Sam Bauer, Sales and Marketing Manager at Pets Global, Inc., maker of Zignature. “This formula hits all the marks: wild, humanely-sourced, lean kangaroo, wholesome super grains, and limited ingredients. It’s a great option for dogs with sensitivities to more common proteins, but it’s also exciting for anyone who wants to feed their dog something clean, nutritious, and different.”

AVAILABILITY

Zignature Select Cuts with Super Grains Kangaroo Formula is now available in 4lb, 12.5lb, and 25lb bags (MSRP $18.99–$95.99) through independent and online pet food retailers.

(Note: Kangaroo products are not available for sale in California.)

DOWNLOAD ASSETS:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/bbnb65s4bwzluvkmubk7m/AK3266lZJqCTLhVQZpwQGqA?rlkey=g2xvqbzq2yar04ju90mht3w72&st=99vog8tc&dl=0



About Zignature

Zignature is Pets Global Inc.’s premium dog food brand known for its high quality, meat-first, limited-ingredient recipes. A leader in novel, single-animal protein, its exceptional variety of nutritionally complete & balanced formula lines includes Original with Probiotics, Select Cuts with super grains, wet food and small bites, as well as savory treats, ensuring that whatever your canine companion’s needs are, “We Have the Solution.” Learn more about Zignature at https://zignature.com/ and follow on Instagram @zignaturedog and Facebook and TikTok @zignaturepet.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.