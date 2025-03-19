Fussie Cat Expands Market Fresh Dry Cat Food Line with New Tuna Recipe

Fussie Cat Market Fresh Dry Cat Food New Tuna Recipe, Available Spring 2025 Fussie Cat logo Fussie Cat Market Fresh Dry Cat Food New Tuna Recipe comes in 3lb and 10lb bags. See your local retailer for details.

Crafted without grains, the high-protein Tuna formula debuts at Global Pet Expo, Booth #418

Co-created by Cats, with fresh, lean tuna as the #1 ingredient, and formulated without grains, potatoes, fillers, artificial flavors, or by-products.” — Fussie Cat

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fussie Cat, the award-winning cat food brand from Pets Global, Inc., is proud to announce the expansion of its popular Market Fresh line with the introduction of the Fussie Cat Premium Market Fresh Dry Cat Food Tuna Recipe. This new formula features fresh, lean tuna as the first ingredient, creating a protein-packed option that is made without grain and supports muscle maintenance, skin and coat health, and digestion.

With antioxidant-rich superfoods like blueberries and cranberries, low glycemic chickpeas, and Omega-3-rich flaxseed, the new Tuna recipe is formulated by PhD board certified companion animal nutritionists and fortified with prebiotics, essential vitamins and minerals, and taurine to support a healthy, happy cat.

Key Features Include:

• Fresh, lean tuna as the #1 ingredient, rich in protein and low in fat.

• Formulated without grains, potatoes, fillers, artificial flavors, or by-products.

• Added prebiotics for a healthy gut and digestive support.

• Omega-3 fatty acids to support skin and coat health.

• Superior palatability, crafted to please even the fussiest cats.

The Fussie Cat Premium Market Fresh Tuna Recipe will be launched and available for preorder at Pets Global’s Booth #418 at the Global Pet Expo 2025 (March 26-28, 2025) inside the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

About Fussie Cat

Co-created by cats with a meat-first, moisture-rich and low-carb philosophy, Fussie Cat is Pets Global Inc.’s premium cat food brand world-renowned for its commitment to Physiologically Tuned™️ recipes that “even the fussiest cats can’t resist™️” Learn more at https://fussiecat.com/ and follow on Instagram and Facebook @FussieCat and TikTok @fussie.cat.

