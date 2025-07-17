BR3ANNA THOMAS Drops 'FOCUS,' a Bumping Dance Track for Hot Summer Confidence

“‘FOCUS’ isn’t just a song,” BR3ANNA says, “it’s a movement.” — BR3ANNA THOMAS

PALM DESERT, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising multi-genre artist BR3ANNA THOMAS unveils her highly anticipated single, “FOCUS,” a high-vibration banger, out July 18 via ROCSTAR WORLD and Warner Music Group. The track is infused with mesmerizing EDM beats and high-energy affirmations designed to motivate and get audiences dancing. Lyrics like “give it all you got” and “focus on being hot” remind listeners of their full power and beauty. “FOCUS” arrives on the heels of BR3ANNA’s unstoppable 2024 streak of dropping five new tracks every month, creating an impressive catalog of 60+ songs. Fusing her signature blend of pop and EDM with spiritually infused lyrics, “FOCUS” is a bold reminder to stay aligned and stay confident.

“‘FOCUS’ isn’t just a song,” BR3ANNA says, “it’s a movement. This track is just one piece of my mission to create music that heals, uplifts, and keeps you dancing through the hard stuff. It’s for anyone who has ever struggled to love themselves through life's changes. I want people to feel empowered, seen, and reminded that their glow doesn’t fade—it evolves.”

BR3ANNA THOMAS wrote “FOCUS” as a form of therapy. A former fitness model, she felt an intense pressure to ‘bounce back’ after having a baby. This was a challenge without proper support or time for self-care. “FOCUS” became a way to reprogram her mindset. It’s a bold declaration that you’re still hot, no matter your shape, season, or circumstance.

“‘FOCUS’ marks a new level of intention and healing in my music,” BR3ANNA explains. “While my previous songs empower and inspire, this track was created to help me push through postpartum depression and reclaim my confidence. It’s more vulnerable, raw, and speaks directly to the journey of self-love after major life changes. The energy still hits, but the purpose goes deeper—it's not just a vibe, it's a breakthrough.”

BR3ANNA THOMAS is a genre-fluid, soul-led artist known for her high-frequency music and unmatched creative output. A self-taught artist, she fuses EDM, pop, gospel, R&B, hip-hop, and country into her own radiant sound. As a neurodivergent artist, single mother, and spiritual intuitive with Indigenous ancestry (Pueblo and Aztec), BR3ANNA’s work is an expression of truth, emotion, and empowerment. A published author, intuitive healer, and full-spectrum creative, BR3ANNA THOMAS is part of a new wave of conscious artists using their voice to inspire and uplift. Now, with a brand-new distribution deal in place, she’s ready to take her music and message to the next level.



“FOCUS” is available on all major music platforms on July 18

