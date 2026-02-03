Will Sims Announces New Single 'I Gave It All For You,' Out February 6, 2026

“It’s about pouring everything you have into your craft,” Sims explains. “When you’re wrapped up in your own creative world, it can be hard to give someone the attention and energy they deserve.” — Will Sims

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rock artist Will Sims (Nicholas William Simmons) is set to release his powerful new single, “I Gave It All For You,” a heavy, emotionally charged track that marks the beginning of a new era leading into his forthcoming album, It Was Only a Dream.

The single arrives February 6, 2026 on all major streaming platforms and continues Sims’ signature approach of crafting songs that build toward explosive, climactic endings. Fans can find all listening links at:

👉 https://www.whoiswillsims.com/findme

A Song About Devotion, Sacrifice, and the Cost of Creativity

“I Gave It All For You” explores the double‑edged reality of being a musician — the passion that fuels the art, and the personal sacrifices that often come with it. Sims describes the track as a reflection on how deeply an artist can become consumed by their work, sometimes at the expense of the people who care for them.

“It’s about pouring everything you have into your craft,” Sims explains. “When you’re wrapped up in your own creative world, it can be hard to give someone the attention and energy they deserve. That tension — between love and obsession — is at the heart of this song.”

A Return to Heavy Roots — With a New Edge

The new single echoes the heavier sound of Sims’ previous album, You Have a Voice, Use It, while carving out its own identity. After experimenting in recent years with electronic‑leaning production and stripped‑down acoustic releases, “I Gave It All For You” swings hard in the opposite direction: bold, loud, and unapologetically in‑your‑face.

This shift signals a broader sonic direction for the upcoming album, which Sims says will continue to evolve his sound while staying true to the emotional intensity fans expect.

About Will Sims

Will Sims is a Baltimore‑based rock artist known for his dynamic songwriting, climactic arrangements, and emotionally resonant performances. His music spans from raw acoustic pieces to high‑energy, heavy rock anthems, always anchored by honest storytelling and a drive to push creative boundaries.

Fans can explore his music, upcoming performances, and more at https://www.whoiswillsims.com.

Availability

“I Gave It All For You” is a non‑explicit release and will be available on all streaming platforms on February 6, 2026.

