SOUTHERN PINES, NC, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blak Taye Drops New Single “Standin On Bidness” — A Raw Testament to Survival, Focus, and Street Reality

North Carolina — Out Now — Rising rap artist Blak Taye unleashes his powerful new single “Standin On Bidness,” a gritty, unfiltered record rooted in real‑life experience, pain, and perseverance. The track marks a defining moment for the North Carolina rapper, who has transformed nine years in the federal system into fuel for a new chapter built on purpose, discipline, and authenticity.

Blak Taye’s music has always reflected the world he came from, but “Standin On Bidness” pushes deeper. The single captures the pressure, the loyalty, and the constant balancing act of surviving the streets while keeping your eyes locked on a bigger goal. It’s a raw, direct evolution of his earlier work — still grounded in the trap reality he lived but sharpened with a new level of clarity and conviction.

“After doin’ 9 years in the Feds, I turned everything I went through into pain and passion with my music,” says Blak Taye. “This song is about standing on what you believe in, even through the stress and strain, and staying focused on transitioning to something greater.”

With hard‑hitting production and Blak Taye’s unmistakable delivery, “Standin On Bidness” stands as both a street anthem and a personal declaration. It signals the beginning of a new era for the independent artist as he builds his own label and prepares to release more music showcasing his versatility beyond the trap sound he’s known for.

About Blak Taye

Blak Taye is a North Carolina–based rap artist whose music blends raw storytelling, street authenticity, and emotional depth. After nearly a decade in federal prison, he emerged with a renewed focus and a mission to turn his lived experiences into powerful, relatable music. While rooted in rap and trap, Blak Taye is preparing to showcase a wider range of sounds and vibes in his upcoming releases.

