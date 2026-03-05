Brian James Releases New Country Single 'My Horse,' Featured on MusicRow’s 'To Watch For' Calendar

I wanted to create something fun, something people could move to,” — Brian James

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Country artist Brian James has released his new single “My Horse,” out now through Bellechasse Records / Warner ADA. The track has already earned early industry attention, securing a spot on the MusicRow “To Watch For” calendar, signaling strong momentum for the rising Louisiana‑based artist.

“My Horse” blends the timeless dance‑floor spirit of classic country with a fresh 90s–2000s upbeat energy, marking a new creative direction for James as he leans further into high‑tempo, feel‑good country.

James wrote “My Horse” with a specific purpose in mind: a brand‑new line dance called “The James Horse,” set to debut soon. “I wanted to create something fun, something people could move to,” says Brian James. “This song is the start of a new era for me—still rooted in the country sound I love, but with a more energetic, dance‑driven vibe.”

About the Single

Title: My Horse

Artist: Brian James

Genre: Country

Label: Bellechasse Records / Warner ADA

Status: Available now on all streaming platforms

Notable: Featured on MusicRow’s “To Watch For” calendar

Built on catchy hooks, upbeat production, and a dance‑ready groove, “My Horse” continues James’ tradition of crafting original country music while showcasing his shift toward a more modern, high‑energy sound.

About Brian James

Brian James is a New Orleans/Mandeville‑based country artist known for his authentic songwriting, smooth vocals, and ability to blend traditional country roots with contemporary flair. His music reflects the spirit of the South—warm, rhythmic, and built for connection. With a growing fanbase and a slate of new music on the horizon, James is carving out his place in today’s country landscape.

Where to Find Brian James

Website: https://brianjames.band/

Social Media: @brianjamescountry on all platforms

