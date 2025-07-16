Saskatchewan Poised to Make Canada an Energy and Mining Superpower

CANADA, July 16 - Released on July 16, 2025

Saskatchewan's strong and growing resource sectors are positioning the province to play a significant role in Canada becoming a global energy and resource superpower.

"Saskatchewan has a lot to be proud of. We are already Canada's largest primary producer of critical minerals and global demand for these essential commodities will increase dramatically in the coming years," Energy and Resources Minister Colleen Young said. "Making the most of this opportunity will require the federal and provincial governments to work quickly and collaboratively to increase Canada's export capacity, streamline bulky regulatory processes and build investor confidence. It's time to unleash Saskatchewan's world-class resource sector and fully realize our economic potential."

Saskatchewan is projected to attract over $7 billion in overall mining investment in 2025, which will again lead the country. Exploration spending is strong, with Saskatchewan projected to reach 15 per cent of all Canadian mineral exploration spending in 2025, well ahead of the 2030 target set out in Saskatchewan's Critical Minerals Strategy.

This achievement is supported by initiatives like the Targeted Mineral Exploration Incentive, which was recently expanded to include more early-stage exploration activities to support mining sector growth and investment. Saskatchewan's incentive package and strong regulatory regime has been recognized by the Fraser Institute's Annual Survey of Mining Companies, which consistently ranks Saskatchewan as the top jurisdiction in Canada and the top three in the world for mining investment competitiveness.

Saskatchewan is the world's second largest uranium producer and reached all-time highs in uranium sales and production last year, achieving $2.6 billion and 16.7 thousand tonnes, respectively. With one uranium mine scheduled to resume production this year and two more projects awaiting final federal approvals, production is expected to increase significantly over the next several years.

Saskatchewan is also the world's largest potash producer, accounting for approximately one-third of global production. Last year, Saskatchewan produced a record 15.1 million metric tonnes potassium oxide (K2O) of potash, which was an increase of 8 per cent from 2023. The province expects potash production to ramp up in the coming years with companies outlining new yearly growth targets and new mines coming online.

Saskatchewan is seeing growth in emerging industries such as helium, lithium, copper and zinc. Saskatchewan is Canada's largest helium producer with industry having invested over $500 million in the province. The first commercial scale lithium production is expected later this year, while copper and zinc production are expected to begin in 2026.

The Government of Saskatchewan continues to call for significant federal investment to build national energy corridors to get more resource products to tidewater. Additionally, Saskatchewan has been advocating for faster approvals for large resource projects to attract investment and ensure Canada has secure and reliable energy and mineral production. With the current volatility in global supply chains, Saskatchewan and Canada are well positioned to be a stable supplier and reliable partner for the world's demand of critical energy and resource products.

For more information about the TMEI, visit: Targeted Mineral Exploration Incentive

To review Saskatchewan's Critical Minerals Strategy, visit: Securing the Future: Saskatchewan's Critical Minerals Strategy.

-30-

For more information, contact: