Temporary I-80 ramp closures to begin tomorrow by Egbert

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Simon Contractors will be detouring motorists by the Egbert interchange along Interstate 80 beginning Wednesday, weather permitting.

Crews will be closing the eastbound on ramp from 7:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Crews will also close the eastbound off ramp from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Detours will be in place while work is being performed.

Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, flaggers and other traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.