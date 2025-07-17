Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,898 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,064 in the last 365 days.

Temporary I-80 ramp closures to begin tomorrow by Egbert

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Simon Contractors will be detouring motorists by the Egbert interchange along Interstate 80 beginning Wednesday, weather permitting.

Crews will be closing the eastbound on ramp from 7:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Crews will also close the eastbound off ramp from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Detours will be in place while work is being performed.

Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, flaggers and other traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.

All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or materi

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Temporary I-80 ramp closures to begin tomorrow by Egbert

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more