Governor Abbott Announces 26 Additional Counties Eligible For SNAP Hot Foods

TEXAS, July 16 - July 16, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has received federal approval to allow Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in 26 additional counties impacted by recent flooding to purchase hot foods and ready-to-eat meals with their benefits.



“As communities across the state begin to recover and rebuild from flood damage, Texas is working tirelessly to ensure that impacted Texans can feed their families,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas remains unrelenting in our support of those impacted by these tragic floods, and we will continue to provide all available resources to help them rebuild and recover. Together, we are Texas strong.”



“By adding these additional counties, we’re making sure that those affected by the storms and flooding will have access to hot, nutritious foods to take care of their families and themselves,” said HHSC Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Molly Regan. “This will help alleviate some of the stress as Texas focuses on recovering from the floods.”



Bastrop, Bell, Blanco, Brown, Burnet, Caldwell, Coke, Concho, Hays, Irion, Lampasas, Lee, Llano, Mason, McCulloch, Menard, Milam, Mills, Reagan, Runnels, San Saba, Schleicher, Sterling, Tom Green, Travis and Williamson were added to the list of approved counties.



Federal approval allows SNAP recipients to purchase hot foods with their Lone Star Cards at participating retailers through Aug. 14. Hot foods include rotisserie chicken, grocery store deli items, and other foods that are hot at the point of sale.



The initial approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Services applied to SNAP recipients in Bandera, Edwards, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, and Real counties.



No action is required by SNAP recipients to receive this additional benefit.



Texans impacted by the flooding can visit the HHSC Receiving Disaster Assistance webpage for information on available services. To find local resources, such as food or shelter, dial 2-1-1 and select Option 1.

