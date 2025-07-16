Governor Abbott Announces 5 Counties Added To State Disaster Declaration Following Texas Flooding
TEXAS, July 16 - July 16, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release
Announces FEMA Approval To Add Three More Counties To Presidential Disaster Declaration
Governor Greg Abbott today updated his disaster declaration following recent catastrophic flooding across Texas to include Hamilton, Lampasas, Maverick, Sutton, and Uvalde counties, bringing the total to 26 counties. Additional counties may be added at a later date.
"Texas is working to quickly rebuild impacted communities and help Texas families recover," said Governor Abbott. "Today, I added five more counties to my disaster declaration to ensure these communities receive the necessary resources to rebuild and recover. Three additional counties have also been added to President Donald Trump's Major Disaster Declaration. I thank local, state, and federal responders and volunteers for their hard work and coordination to help restore communities across Texas."
Additionally, the Governor announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved a request from the State of Texas to add three more counties impacted by flooding to President Trump's Major Disaster Declaration. FEMA has added Coke, Concho, and Williamson counties to become eligible for FEMA’s Public Assistance program. The following counties are now approved for the FEMA Public Assistance program: Burnet, Coke, Concho, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Llano, Mason, McCulloch, Menard, San Saba, Tom Green, and Williamson counties. FEMA’s Public Assistance program includes assistance for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities. Additional counties may be requested as updated information becomes available.
Qualifying Texans in the following counties remain eligible for FEMA’s Individual Assistance program: Burnet, Kerr, San Saba, Tom Green, Travis, and Williamson counties. Texans can apply for FEMA disaster assistance online at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362. Additional counties may be added as additional damage assessments are completed in impacted communities.
Governor Abbott continues to take action to provide all necessary resources to local officials as they respond to flooding, including:
- Announcing 26 additional counties eligible for SNAP hot foods
- Surveying flood damage with General Steven Nordhaus in the Texas Hill Country
- Requesting the addition of three counties for President Trump's Major Disaster Declaration
- Announcing up to $5 million in funding is available through the Texas Micro-Business Disaster Recovery Loan Program
- Announcing over $1.9 million in grant funding to hospitals in Kerrville and Llano impacted by recent catastrophic floods
- Touring flood damage in Leander and providing an update on Texas' continued response to severe flooding impacting Central Texas
- Receiving approval for federal disaster assistance for additional impacted communities
- Requesting the addition of five counties to the Presidential Disaster Declaration
- Visiting with impacted Texans alongside President Trump in Kerrville
- Launching the new Texas Flooding Emotional Support Line
- Obtaining approval for federal disaster assistance for additional impacted communities
- Requesting additional counties for President Trump's Major Disaster Declaration
- Directing the state’s ongoing flood response and recovery efforts
- Announcing disaster unemployment assistance for flood impacts
- Surveying the flood damage of the affected areas and updating Texans on response efforts
- Providing an update on the state’s ongoing flood response in impacted communities
- Obtaining approval from President Trump for federal disaster assistance as part of a Major Disaster Declaration
- Amending the state’s disaster declaration to include additional impacted counties and providing an update on the state’s emergency response in affected areas
- Providing an update on the state’s response to severe flooding in Kerr County and surrounding communities
- Increasing the readiness level of the State Operations Center and activating additional state emergency response resources as portions of West and Central Texas prepared for heavy rainfall and flash flooding threats
- Deploying state emergency response resources ahead of the rain and flooding threat
