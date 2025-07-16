Governor Abbott Announces 5 Counties Added To State Disaster Declaration Following Texas Flooding

TEXAS, July 16 - July 16, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Announces FEMA Approval To Add Three More Counties To Presidential Disaster Declaration

Governor Greg Abbott today updated his disaster declaration following recent catastrophic flooding across Texas to include Hamilton, Lampasas, Maverick, Sutton, and Uvalde counties, bringing the total to 26 counties. Additional counties may be added at a later date.

"Texas is working to quickly rebuild impacted communities and help Texas families recover," said Governor Abbott. "Today, I added five more counties to my disaster declaration to ensure these communities receive the necessary resources to rebuild and recover. Three additional counties have also been added to President Donald Trump's Major Disaster Declaration. I thank local, state, and federal responders and volunteers for their hard work and coordination to help restore communities across Texas."

Additionally, the Governor announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved a request from the State of Texas to add three more counties impacted by flooding to President Trump's Major Disaster Declaration. FEMA has added Coke, Concho, and Williamson counties to become eligible for FEMA’s Public Assistance program. The following counties are now approved for the FEMA Public Assistance program: Burnet, Coke, Concho, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Llano, Mason, McCulloch, Menard, San Saba, Tom Green, and Williamson counties. FEMA’s Public Assistance program includes assistance for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities. Additional counties may be requested as updated information becomes available.

Qualifying Texans in the following counties remain eligible for FEMA’s Individual Assistance program: Burnet, Kerr, San Saba, Tom Green, Travis, and Williamson counties. Texans can apply for FEMA disaster assistance online at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362. Additional counties may be added as additional damage assessments are completed in impacted communities.

Governor Abbott continues to take action to provide all necessary resources to local officials as they respond to flooding, including: