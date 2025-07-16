Submit Release
California court system to decide on AI rule

The Judicial Council of California on Friday will consider the AI proposal. If adopted, California would become the largest state court system with an AI rule or policy. The California proposal, developed by an artificial intelligence task force established by Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero in 2024, calls for all California courts that allow generative AI in court-related work to either adopt the model AI policy released by the task force in February or modify the model policy to address their specific goals by September.

