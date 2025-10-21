Celebrating the Historic Return of California Supreme Court Oral Arguments to Monterey County

On Wednesday, October 8, 2025, the California Supreme Court convened in Monterey’s Colton Hall for a special session of oral argument, marking a historic return to the birthplace of the California Constitution and the Court’s first appearance in Monterey in nearly 50 years.

