9th Circuit rules says no-contest pleas can't be used to bar civil rights claims

(Subscription required) In a first-of-its-kind ruling, the 9th Circuit held that federal evidence rules bar using a nolo contendere plea to defeat a §1983 claim under Heck v. Humphrey, reinstating a prisoner's excessive-force lawsuit against two Kern Valley State Prison officers.

