9th Circuit rules says no-contest pleas can't be used to bar civil rights claims

(Subscription required) In a first-of-its-kind ruling, the 9th Circuit held that federal evidence rules bar using a nolo contendere plea to defeat a §1983 claim under Heck v. Humphrey, reinstating a prisoner's excessive-force lawsuit against two Kern Valley State Prison officers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.