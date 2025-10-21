Submit Release
Trial Court Must Decide if Children’s Hair to Be Uncut

A trial judge evinced insufficient regard for the religious convictions of a father who, as a practicing Sikh, wanted his children’s hair uncut, Div. One of the Fourth District Court of Appeal declared yesterday, holding that it was an abuse of discretion to leave the choice to the children, a girl, 7, and a boy, 5.

