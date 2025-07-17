Record Heat Drives Surge in Summer Health and Home Emergency Questions on JustAnswer

Thousands turn to experts for urgent help with air conditioner breakdowns, insect bites, sunburns, and more as scorching summer intensifies

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With much of the world enduring record heat and other extreme weather this summer, expert platform JustAnswer has seen a major uptick in urgent heat-related questions for its health and home repair pros, as Americans scramble to stay cool, safe, and informed.From June 1 to July 15, 2025, users submitted over 6,000 heat-related questions to JustAnswer — with topics ranging from malfunctioning AC units and pool equipment issues to sunburns, insect bites, and signs of heat exhaustion — highlighting how summer’s rising temperatures are pushing home systems and human health to the brink. With heat-related ER visits on the rise and grid systems strained under high energy demand, JustAnswer’s data offers a real-time look at the problems most affecting American households this summer.Home Comfort in Crisis: HVAC and Pool Troubles DominateThe largest category of heat-related questions came from homeowners trying to cope with cooling system failures. Between June 1 and July 15, JustAnswer received nearly 4,000 HVAC-related questions, making it one of the most queried topics so far this season. Specifically, as a historic heat dome swept across the U.S. June 22–25, HVAC queries on JustAnswer hit record levels—peaking at 174 questions on June 24, coinciding with one of the hottest days on record, when 245 million Americans faced 90°+ heat and cities like NYC shattered June records.Top air conditioning concerns among JustAnswer users include:- Cooling Failures — for example, portable and central units blowing warm air or not turning on at all- Error Codes — for example, people receiving confusing digital messages like “E2,” “CH32,” or “P1” on their AC units- Thermostat Malfunctions — for example, blank screens, Wi-Fi issues, and programming confusion that leave people suffering without heat reliefEven homeowners with swimming pools have not been spared heat-related challenges this summer, with JustAnswer receiving over 1,500 pool and spa questions in just the past six weeks. When the mercury climbed above 100°F across much of the Northeast by June 28th, pool-related questions reached their highest point—56 in a single day – with most focused primarily on:- Broken heaters or pumps- Circulation issues and control panel malfunctions- Error codes on electronic systems from brands including Hayward, Raypak, and SaluSpaHealth Questions Surge in Step with the HeatWith 17 states in the US experiencing a top-ten hottest June on record in 2025, medical concerns related to heat and summer-related conditions have also soared, with the most common questions for JustAnswer’s doctors focused on:- Insect Bites and Lyme Disease – the combination of record high temperatures with torrential rainfall, tropical storms and flooding across parts of the country may have contributed to a surge in bug and mosquito-related questions on JustAnswer this year. In addition, queries regarding ticks and Lyme disease are much higher than normal for this time of the year, mirroring an overall trend cited by the CDC’s Tick Bite Data Tracker showing a dramatic spike in emergency room visits for tick bites in 2025.- Sunburn and Skin Cancer Worries – concerns about prolonged sun exposure and the impact of UV rays have people checking for signs of melanoma and other skin maladies- Heat Exhaustion – people are seeking help with symptoms like dizziness, nausea, or rapid heart rate, along with when to seek emergency care in these situations“Whether it’s a failing air conditioner or a child’s high fever after time in the sun, our experts are hearing from people in real-time, often in moments of stress, confusion, or discomfort,” said JustAnswer CEO and Founder Andy Kurtzig. “These are folks who simply can’t afford a three-day wait for an appointment to get the help they need with these heat-related crises, and JustAnswer is here for them.”About JustAnswerJustAnswer is an online platform that connects people with live Doctors, Lawyers, Veterinarians, Mechanics and other verified and vetted Experts for real-time, personalized assistance and answers to just about any question or problem 24/7. With more than 12,000 experts across 150 categories, JustAnswer is the leading destination for accessing affordable professional help on-demand when and from wherever you need it.

