New MAPS Index Helps Companies Strengthen Reputation on Today’s Key Issues

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MAPS Insights today announced the launch of the MAPS Reputation Index, a new analytics offering that moves beyond traditional rankings to explore why certain companies are seen as reputational leaders - and how others can learn from them.While most rankings offer a single, high-level score, the MAPS Reputation Index provides an actionable and issue-specific view. It quantifies how the world’s largest corporations are perceived on fast-moving issues including DEI, Responsible AI, Sustainability, and Workplace Flexibility, giving communications leaders a clear view into what’s working to deliver business outcomes - and why.“Corporate reputation is multi-dimensional,” said Jasper Snyder, Founder & CEO of MAPS Insights. “A company might be praised for its AI ethics but criticized for its environmental impact. The MAPS Reputation Index reflects that nuance and highlights what leading companies are doing well, so others can see proven approaches to building reputational strength.”Key features of the Index include:• Identification of companies currently seen as leaders on specific issues• Indicators of the communications strategies and external narratives shaping those perceptions• Sector-by-sector navigation for benchmarking and strategic comparisonThe Index focuses on Fortune 500 companies, drawing on analysis of mainstream media coverage and social media commentary over the past 12 months. It is designed for Chief Communications Officers and the teams responsible for shaping and protecting corporate reputation across the enterprise.A public version of the MAPS Reputation Index is available at mapsinsights.com/index . For access to the full rankings or company-specific insights, contact MAPS directly for a free Snapshot report.About MAPS: Founded in 2024, MAPS specializes in helping marketing and communications leaders make the right decisions on today’s fast-moving issues. When the CEO needs you and your team to make the right decisions now on whether and how to engage, MAPS will help you navigate.

