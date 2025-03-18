MAPS Insights Quantifies Impact of DEI Decisions On Corporate Reputation

Groundbreaking study explores how DEI strategy and communications impact the reputation of major US corporations

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MAPS Insights , the leader in corporate reputation analytics on fast-moving issues, today announced the release of its latest diversity, equity and inclusion analysis, revealing how major US corporations successfully navigate DEI controversies while others face significant backlash.The study focuses on 18 major US companies that are driving media coverage and social media commentary for their stances on DEI, namely:• ‘Rollback’ companies, i.e., those scaling back DEI: Alphabet, Amazon, Citi, Ford, Lowe’s, McDonald’s, Meta, Morgan Stanley, PepsiCo, Target, Walmart, and The Walt Disney Company.• ‘Defender’ firms, i.e., those reaffirming DEI commitments: Apple, Cisco, Costco, Johnson & Johnson, JPMorgan Chase, and Microsoft.MAPS scored these companies according to the percentage of positive and negative media coverage and social media commentary each received, and analyzed 700,000 mainstream media articles and social mentions for the report.The findings reveal the reputational impact of scaling back or recommitting to DEI initiatives, and highlight the impact of communications around this issue. While the companies scaling back DEI received notably more negative coverage and commentary, corporations that recommitted to these initiatives didn’t necessarily generate significant positive coverage or commentary.Further, the findings show that the manner in which these decisions are communicated - both internally and externally - significantly influences reputational outcomes, and MAPS identifies five key principles that communications leaders can embrace to help navigate this volatile area. These principles - centered on transparency, consistency, proactivity, alignment to core business values and framing a position on DEI as an obligation - apply whether a corporation is scaling back its efforts or doubling down.“The companies that face the least backlash aren’t necessarily those that either maintain or eliminate DEI programs, but are in fact those who are able to communicate their approach in a way that minimizes polarization,” said Jasper Snyder, MAPS Founder & CEO. “We think the five principles that we see running through this analysis will be invaluable to business leaders and communications teams making decisions around DEI right now.”With DEI under increasing scrutiny, the MAPS study delivers data-driven, actionable intelligence to help corporate leaders navigate this complex landscape.For more information or to request a free Snapshot report, visit MAPS Insights or contact Jasper Snyder at jasper@mapsinsights.com.

