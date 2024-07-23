MAPS Insights Launches To Help Marketing and Communications Leaders Make the Right Decisions on Fast-Moving Issues
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks the launch of MAPS Insights, a pioneering firm founded by media measurement expert Jasper Snyder, offering data-driven guidance for marketing and communications leaders navigating today’s fast-moving issues. MAPS uses a blend of analytics, secondary research and data science to transform the communications landscape at a time when making the right decisions has never been more critical.
With over 20 years of experience leading analytics functions in marketing and communications, Jasper helped to create the social listening category at an award-winning analytics provider - including leading one of the world’s first technology implementations to generate training data at scale for AI-driven classification of media and social media data, before leading research at the Advertising Research Foundation and serving as Chief Client Officer at a well-known reputation intelligence firm. His unique blend of expertise in data science, marketing, and communications sets the foundation for MAPS Insights' innovative offerings.
Many high-profile companies fail to adapt their communications to the nature of fast-moving issues, leaving them untethered from corporate and marketing strategy, costing billions of dollars in value and eroding their brands. To meet this challenge, MAPS provides specialized advice on whether and how to engage on these key issues, including LGBTQ+ Rights, Workplace Flexibility, Democracy & Voting Rights, Racial Equity, the AI Revolution, and more.
Challenges Addressed by MAPS:
• Limited visibility into consumer perceptions of fast-moving issues
• Inadequate - and single sector-only - competitive analysis
• Reliance on guesswork and opinion
• Misalignment between corporate, marketing, and communications strategy
• Reputation scores that - by definition - don’t work with polarized issues
Each MAPS Navigator report focuses on a single issue and gives clients a custom, brand-specific roadmap to increase consumer trust, improve employee relations, and build the strength to weather future crises.
Key Outcomes for MAPS clients:
• Deep insight into how consumers think about specific fast-moving issues
• Extensive analysis of the competition and leaders across sectors
• Data-driven support for decision-making
• Recommendations on how to bridge corporate, marketing, and communications strategy
“Our mission at MAPS is to help communications and marketing professionals make data-driven decisions around whether and how to engage on today’s fast-moving issues,” said Jasper Snyder, Founder & CEO. “We help them by establishing what their target audiences are thinking, identifying what their competitors are doing, highlighting how leading companies outside of their sector are approaching these issues, and ultimately by connecting corporate, marketing and communications strategy.”
About MAPS: Founded in 2024, MAPS specializes in helping marketing and communications leaders make the right decisions on today’s fast-moving issues. When the CEO needs you and your team to make the right decisions now on whether and how to engage on the key issues, MAPS will help you navigate.
For more information about MAPS, to schedule a discovery call, or to arrange a free Snapshot report, visit mapsinsights.com or contact Jasper Snyder.
Jasper Snyder
