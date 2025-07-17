California Water Service awards multi-million-dollar design-build contract to Covenant Technical Solutions

Tank mixing and dosing program project will improve and maintain consistent water quality across five Southern California sites

This project perfectly reflects our unwavering commitment to protecting water quality and our sense of service to the people who rely on it every day.” — Rob Craw, CEO and founder of Covenant Technical Solutions

DANVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Covenant Technical Solutions™ (CTS™), a leading integrated solutions provider in the water sector, has been awarded a multi-million-dollar contract by California Water Service (Cal Water) to lead a design-build project focused on improving water quality through advanced mixing technologies and chemical dosing systems at five key potable water storage tank sites in Southern California. These systems will safeguard water quality, enhance disinfection performance and improve reliability for thousands of customers across the state.Each tank will feature chemical storage and metering systems to precisely dose sodium hypochlorite (liquid bleach) to kill bacteria, viruses and other pathogens that can cause waterborne illnesses. The dosing will also deliver ammonium sulfate to provide long-lasting disinfection and to reduce the taste and odor of chlorine.“We’re proud to put our decades of experience to work for California Water Service and the communities they serve,” said Rob Craw, CEO and founder of Covenant Technical Solutions. “This project perfectly reflects our unwavering commitment to protecting water quality and our sense of service to the people who rely on it every day.”CTS’s unique design-build approach unites treatment science, engineering and construction management expertise with Pacific Advanced Civil Engineering’s (PACE) water treatment design capabilities and Geo-Advantec, Inc. accountable for geotechnical engineering. The collaboration provides California Water Service with a high-level of expertise with the lowest possible cost of ownership for the project.“We’ve formed an integrated relationship with CTS that ensures excellence across all project phases – from conceptual design through construction and operation,” said Jacob Peterson, PE, vice president of the Environmental Water Division at Pacific Advanced Civil Engineering. “The result is a comprehensive solution that optimizes the entire project lifecycle while ensuring reliable water quality outcomes and shared accountability.”Each site will include:● Tanks outfitted with submersible mixers to distribute residual disinfectant and maintain uniform chemical and temperature conditions for consistent water quality.● Continuous monitoring systems in the tanks to measure chloramine concentrations – enhancing system reliability and minimizing the risk of water quality issues.● Real-time monitoring technology that will automatically adjust chemical dosing if residual disinfectant levels fall below specified setpoints.“Maintaining water quality and protecting public health is always our top priority,” said Evan Tuliglowski, PE, assistant engineer of capital delivery at California Water Service. “We selected CTS because we need a partner with the technical depth to manage complex water quality issues and the practical experience to deliver efficient construction. Their strong reputation across California reflects both their scientific knowledge and operational skill – giving us confidence in the success of this project.”The project is set to begin in March 2025, with completion anticipated by June 2026.About Covenant Technical SolutionsCovenant Technical Solutions is the premier integrated solutions provider in the water sector, offering a wide array of services from design to construction and commissioning. Committed to empowering ingenuity for superior performance, the company specializes in water conveyance and groundwater treatment projects, offering a comprehensive suite of services ranging from conceptual to integrated design to alternative delivery methods such as design-build, progressive design-build, CMAR, and P3 solutions.Its leadership team is comprised of seasoned industry veterans that have launched, scaled and managed successful companies and some of the largest and most critical infrastructure projects in California over the last decade. Noteworthy projects include the $77 million Monterey Peninsula Water Supply Project, spanning from Pacific Grove to Marina, and the $26 million Orange County Water District PFAS Treatment Program, showcasing Covenant Technical Solutions’ commitment to innovation and excellence under Rob Craw’s management.Visit covenanttechnicalsolutions.com to learn more.About California Water ServicesCalifornia Water Service (Cal Water), a subsidiary of California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT), is the largest regulated American water utility west of the Mississippi River and the third largest in the country. Founded in 1926 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Cal Water serves approximately 2 million people through 480,300 service connections in California. The company is committed to providing safe, reliable, and high-quality water utility services, supported by continuous investments in infrastructure and customer service. For more information, visit www.calwater.com

