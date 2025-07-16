Governor Newsom invites LA Fire survivors to continue shaping rebuilding efforts through Engaged California

After signing up, individuals affected by the evacuation zones will be invited to the program’s platform to share ideas on rebuilding Altadena and the Palisades, weighing choices that can guide recovery in both the short and long term.

“Engaged California has given us valuable insight into how people are feeling in a moment of unimaginable tragedy,” said California Government Operations Secretary Nick Maduros. “This next step will be pivotal for us to listen and learn about how rebuilding should look according to those who experienced it firsthand.”

You spoke. We listened.

Engaged California was piloted as part of the administration’s response to the fire recovery, and nearly 8,000 people have signed up. It marks the first time California has used a dedicated, open digital tool to gather wildfire survivor input at this scale

Launching in February, participants began to share comments as they prioritized topics for wildfire recovery from mid-March through May 16. Residents were asked to weigh in on 10 recovery topics, including housing and infrastructure, emotional well-being, and wildfire prevention.

“This is a significant milestone in a brand-new program for the State of California,” said Office of Data and Innovation Director Jeffery Marino. “The voices of Californians impacted by the fires are being heard by their government and used to make data-driven decisions. This early action shows it is possible to have a two-way conversation between Californians and their government that results in meaningful, impactful outcomes.”

Early actions

Here are a few examples of the early actions taken that deliver on what survivors said they need

Provide clear and affordable rebuilding pathways

Residents said they want an easier permit process and less red tape for rebuilding.

✅ Action taken: The state launched Archistar, a new artificial intelligence-driven software tool to aid Los Angeles City and County in accelerating the approval process for rebuilding permits. This week marked the beta launch of the new AI permitting tool made possible by a partnership between the state and philanthropic partners, including LA Rises. The tool aims to fast-track the approval process for rebuilding permits to help Angelenos get back into their homes following the Eaton and Palisades fires.

✅ Action taken: Launched the CalAssist Mortgage Fund to assist homeowners whose homes were destroyed or left uninhabitable.

Mental health

Residents expressed a need for mental health support.

✅ Action taken: There are many resources available now on the ca.gov/lafires recovery website, including immediate assistance, ongoing support, and care for all age groups and language needs. Yesterday, the Governor also announced a new public outreach campaign with LA Rises, which will connect and support impacted Angelenos with key resources and share stories of community efforts to recover and rebuild for the long term in the aftermath of the Eaton and Palisades fires.

Efficient, effective, and engaged

Since the start of his administration in 2019, Governor Newsom has made efficiency and engagement a top priority, implementing new technologies and practices that make government more efficient and responsive to the people it serves. In 2019, the Governor established the Office of Data Innovation to help advance this important work and yesterday announced a new effort through the California Breakthrough Project — which brings together innovators and leaders from the Golden State’s top tech companies to help guide this work

As the birthplace of the tech industry, California is at the forefront in the study and implementation of AI in government. In 2023, Governor Newsom issued an executive order directing the state to utilize Generative AI technologies to improve state services and help solve important issues. Since that time, the state has integrated AI and other efficiency solutions to make state government work faster and even more effectively.

Engaged California is a bold, new state program that elevates the voices of survivors through a digital platform. They opt in and share their thoughts while connecting with other people in their communities on topics that are important to them. The comments are anonymous and will remain anonymous. You can read all comments in full here.

To get involved in the rebuilding conversation, visit engaged.ca.gov and sign up.