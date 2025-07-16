Montgomery County Leaders Host United in Service and Support Information Session on July 23 at 7 p.m.

MARYLAND, July 16 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, July 16, 2025

From the Office of Councilmember Marilyn Balcombe

Representatives from WorkSource Montgomery, the Universities at Shady Grove, and Montgomery College will join Councilmember Balcombe for a virtual information session on advancement through workforce training and certification programs

Montgomery County Councilmember Marilyn Balcombe will be joined by representatives from WorkSource Montgomery, the Universities at Shady Grove, and Montgomery College for a virtual United in Service and Support community meeting on Wednesday, July 23 at 7 p.m. on Zoom. The topic for this meeting is “Pursuing New Opportunities: Advancement through Workforce Training and Certification Programs.”

With the federal workforce facing an uncertain future and fundamental rights under attack, local leaders are coming together to show their support for community members and share important community resources with residents.

This webinar is part of a series of biweekly online resource sessions hosted by the County Council focused on employment, work source development and unemployment benefits, immigration issues, housing assistance, health and wellness, and essential County services. Residents should also visit the Council’s resource webpage which has information on a wide variety of services for Montgomery County residents.

The online host will have access to read messages in the Q&A feature to protect the privacy of those joining the meeting. Residents can also submit a question here at any time.

Simultaneous interpretation in Spanish will be provided. The webinar will also be broadcast on County Cable Montgomery and streamed on the Council's YouTube page.

# # #