Road Closure on Upper Plains Rd at Watkins Drive in Bradford VT
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
State Police Saint Johnsbury
News Release - Roadway / Traffic Notification
This is a notification that on Upper Plains Rd in Bradford at the intersection of Watkins Rd is closed due to a motor vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.